 
Thomas Cook: Guarantee Fund organises 14 flights on Thursday for stranded Belgian passengers
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
    Thomas Cook: Guarantee Fund organises 14 flights on Thursday for stranded Belgian passengers

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Travellers boarded mixed flights booked with Thomas Cook that departed from Brussels Airport despite warnings not to do so. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Belgium’s Travel Guarantee Fund will organise 14 flights on Thursday to bring home Belgian passengers stranded abroad due to the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook.

    The list of flights is available on the Guarantee Fund’s website.

    Twelve of them will be operated by Brussels Airlines to repatriate travellers from Enfidha, Palma, Almeria, Faro, Heraklion, Rhodes, Thessalonica, Marrakech, Agadir, Lanzarote, Tenerife and Zakinthos.

    Read More:

    The Turkish company, Tailwind, will run two flights: from Dalaman and Antalya.

    No information was immediately available for Friday. “We’re working on a daily,” said director Mark De Vriendt.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

     

