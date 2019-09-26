Ryanair announces four new lines from Belgium next summer

Ryanair is to launch four new destinations from Zaventem and Charleroi airports from next summer, the low-cost Irish airline announced at a press conference on Thursday.

This will increase Ryanair’s links to and from Belgium to 105, serving about 9.1 million Belgian customers per year. Eighty-five of these links will be to and from Charleroi.

Three of the new lines will run between Zaventem and Catania, Krakow and Seville. The fourth will link Charleroi and Tel Aviv.

Ryanair already has new destinations programmed for the winter season, which is about to start. These links will be operated on an annualised basis.

Thanks to the new links, Ryanair will be able to maintain 6,800 direct and indirect jobs in Zaventem and Charleroi. However, “there is practically no Belgian personnel among the hostesses and stewards based in these airports,” Didier Lebbe, permanent secretary of the Christian trade union CNE, commented on the margins of the press conference.

About a year ago, Belgian unions concluded agreements with the low-cost carrier on the application of Belgian labour law for both cabin crews and pilots. As a result, Belgium will not be affected by a strike to be staged on Friday in other countries where labour negotiations are less advanced.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times