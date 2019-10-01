Flemish hunters organisation accused of killing wolf Naya to sue for libel

The Hubertus hunter's association said the accusation against them and the entire hunting sector was "totally scandalous and biased". Credit: Natuurpunt

The association of Flemish hunters, Hubertus Vereniging Vlaanderen, plans to sue the workers of the Centre for Naturehelp and the Welcome Wolf Centre for libel, after they accused Flemish hunters of having killed the wolf.

On Monday, the Flemish agency Natuur en Bos concluded that the wolf Naya, a well-known wolf with a territory in the Limburg forest in Flanders, was killed, according to their investigation, likely by professional hunters. A few workers of the Centre for Naturehelp in the Flemish municipality of Opglabbeek and the Welkom Wolf Centre accused hunters of having killed her.

The Hubertus hunter’s association said the accusation against the entire hunting sector was “totally scandalous and biased”.

The complaint will be directed against Sil Janssen of the Naturehelp Centre and Jan Loos of Welkom Wolf because “they have been accusing us for days,” said Maarten Goethals of Hubertus, reports 7sur7. “They say they are 100% sure, but they have no proof,” he added.

“Our lawyers are seeing what we can do,” Goethals said. He wants to know if a complaint against an entire sector, not a particular person, would be admissible. “If it is possible, a complaint will be filed later this week,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times