Bicky Burger: Goodlife Foods issues an apology...

Goodlife Foods, the Dutch producer of Bicky Burger, apologized on Wednesday to all those who were offended by its advertising campaign.

Published on Tuesday on Bicky Burger’s Facebook page, the image shows a man hitting a woman because she brings back a “fake” Bicky Burger. The publication was widely criticized and withdrawn a few hours later.

The company is mainly accused of trivializing violence against women and Goodlife Foods apologised for this on Wednesday.

We very much regret that this message gives the impression of promoting such ways of thinking. We had no intention of inciting violence, we see that the subject has opened a debate in the media, it said in a statement.

The Jury of Advertising Ethics (JEP) reported having received several hundred complaints but is not competent to judge the Dutch company’s campaign. The file will, therefore, be forwarded to the advertising self-regulatory body in the Netherlands.

