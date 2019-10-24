 
‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got onboard at Zeebrugge, says mayor
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian probe into discovery of 39 bodies inside...
Health care staff to strike outside hospitals across...
Investigation begins into gruesome discovery of 39 bodies...
‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got...
Elderly couple locked in bathroom during armed robbery...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    Belgian probe into discovery of 39 bodies inside Essex trailer will focus on ‘organisers’
    Health care staff to strike outside hospitals across Belgium on Thursday
    Investigation begins into gruesome discovery of 39 bodies in a trailer truck
    ‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got onboard at Zeebrugge, says mayor
    Elderly couple locked in bathroom during armed robbery in Laeken
    Woman dies after chain-reaction crash inside supermarket parking lot
    Two listeria cases detected in Belgium after deadly Dutch outbreak
    Belgian company to build ‘gigantic’ hotel in Dubai with 100 swimming pools
    Drug trafficker associated with infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux dies at the age of 78
    Drones provide backup for Brussels police
    Brussels Region is thinking about banning motorcycles
    Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network this year
    Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex on Wednesday came from Belgium
    Clock change: Belgium gets an extra hour sleep on Sunday
    No need for a monthly car-free Sunday, says Flemish city
    Brussels Airlines to encourage voluntary redundancies in response to low profits
    Brussels Airport security personnel threatens strikes at start of autumn holidays
    Flemish zoo animals get an Autumn treat: photos
    Flemish ombudsman pays Google to hide his name for complaints about De Lijn
    Antwerp restaurant named 5th best in the world
    View more

    ‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got onboard at Zeebrugge, says mayor

    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    The bodies of 38 adults and one teenager were discovered onboard a refrigerated trailer which passed through the Belgian port of Zeebrugge. Credit: © Belga

    It is “virtually impossible” that the 39 victims found dead inside a refrigerated trailer in England climbed into the truck at the port of Zeebrugge, Bruges’ mayor said.

    Mayor Dirk De fauw said that it was highly unlikely for nobody to have noticed 39 people climbing onboard the trailer, after it was established that the truck entered England via the port of Zeebrugge, near Bruges.

    “Each trailer is systematically checked to look for external signs of damage, then it is sealed,” De fauw told VRT, adding that the vehicles remained filmed until they reached the ferry. “Breaking the seal, putting 39 people in a trailer and resealing the trailer without anybody noticing is virtually impossible.”

    Related News:

     

    The mayor’s comments come as British police investigate the discovery of 39 bodies inside a truck in the English town of Grays, in Essex.

    Since the discovery, a 25-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder, according to the BBC.

    The preliminary findings of the ongoing investigation found that the victims are 38 adults and a teenager, but police are still working to further establish the identities of the victims, as well as where they came from.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job