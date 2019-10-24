‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got onboard at Zeebrugge, says mayor

The bodies of 38 adults and one teenager were discovered onboard a refrigerated trailer which passed through the Belgian port of Zeebrugge. Credit: © Belga

It is “virtually impossible” that the 39 victims found dead inside a refrigerated trailer in England climbed into the truck at the port of Zeebrugge, Bruges’ mayor said.

Mayor Dirk De fauw said that it was highly unlikely for nobody to have noticed 39 people climbing onboard the trailer, after it was established that the truck entered England via the port of Zeebrugge, near Bruges.

“Each trailer is systematically checked to look for external signs of damage, then it is sealed,” De fauw told VRT, adding that the vehicles remained filmed until they reached the ferry. “Breaking the seal, putting 39 people in a trailer and resealing the trailer without anybody noticing is virtually impossible.”

The mayor’s comments come as British police investigate the discovery of 39 bodies inside a truck in the English town of Grays, in Essex.

Since the discovery, a 25-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder, according to the BBC.

The preliminary findings of the ongoing investigation found that the victims are 38 adults and a teenager, but police are still working to further establish the identities of the victims, as well as where they came from.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times