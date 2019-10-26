 
King Philippe addresses Princess Elisabeth at her 18th birthday
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 October, 2019
Latest News:
Cirque du Soleil returns to Brussels with its...
“India discovers beer giants cartel including AB InBev”...
Belgium is “socioeconomically inadequate”...
Minimum pension at 1,500€ is feasible...
King Philippe addresses Princess Elisabeth at her 18th...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 October 2019
    Cirque du Soleil returns to Brussels with its world-famous “Corteo”
    “India discovers beer giants cartel including AB InBev”
    Belgium is “socioeconomically inadequate”
    Minimum pension at 1,500€ is feasible
    King Philippe addresses Princess Elisabeth at her 18th birthday
    27 EU members still undecided on length of delay to give UK
    Belgians spent more than a billion euros on prostitution
    AIE underlines “almost limitless” potential of off-shore windfarms
    More than 10 billion dollars to go to Green Climate Fund
    Brussels café’s to open doors for annual theatre festival in November
    No reduction in military presence on Belgian streets
    Yellow Vests prepare to mark their movement’s first anniversary
    EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds vote on snap election
    Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in Leuven
    Too many Belgians don’t know enough about health matters
    Train passengers forced to stand as conductor takes entire wagon for himself
    World’s largest Lego event comes to Brussels
    Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million euros and become a bank
    Flanders scraps electric car premiums, halting push for a ‘greener’ fleet
    Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national dialogue’ in Arabic
    View more

    King Philippe addresses Princess Elisabeth at her 18th birthday

    Saturday, 26 October 2019
    © Belga

    King Philippe personally addressed his eldest daughter, Elisabeth, in both French and Dutch on her 18th birthday.  

    The Princess celebrated her birthday at the palace with numerous guests on Friday. 

    “When I was 18, I had two big questions: who am I really? What will I do with my life? I’m sure you ask yourself these questions too, as every young woman your age does,” the King began.

    © Belga

    “Your generation in particular has developed a keen sense of the current social, climate and environmental challenges. You yearn for a just, fairer and cohesive society. You are fully aware that our natural resources will not last forever. You know our way of life will have to change. It makes you critical, but also inventive and creative.” 

    “Your mother and I are very happy you are our daughter,” King Philippe continued, looking affectionately at his daughter.

    “We are proud of you and the way you take your life into your own hands. Don’t be afraid to move forward, to take on new challenges. You glow, you have so many qualities and I’m sure that will bring much happiness to everyone you will meet over the course of your life.”

    The King also spoke about Belgium, describing it as “a country that draws its wealth and power from its diversity and human capital.”

    He also touched on his role as King: “the monarchy is an institution that is human above all else. It serves the people. Every King and Queen, each with their own personality, is called upon to bring out and stimulate the best in everyone. That’s what it means to be ‘King of Belgium’.” 

    “Happy birthday, my dear Elisabeth. Spread your wings. Be happy. That’s what I want for you from the bottom of my heart, what we all want for you,” he concluded in French, Dutch and German. 

    The King will later invest his daughter into the Order of Léopold. “It’s family tradition. I hope you see it as encouragement, as a mark of confidence,” he said. 

    The speech was followed by a presentation from the Antwerp Royal Ballet school. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job