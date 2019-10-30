 
Explosion hits another bank branch in Flanders
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
    Explosion hits another bank branch in Flanders

    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    Thieves used explosives to blow up an Argenta bank branch in Saint-Niklaas in East Flanders. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    An Argenta bank branch in Sint-Niklaas in East Flanders was blown up in the early hours of Wednesday morning by thieves attempting to steal the contents of the bank’s ATMs.

    The explosion occurred at around 1:30 AM at the Argenta bank branch located on Vijfstraten in Sint-Niklaas.

    It caused major damages to the building and nearby property, according to the public prosector’s office.

    The perpetrators, who fled the scene, are believed to have stolen some contents from the bank’s ATMs, but the specific size of their haul is not yet confirmed. Their current location is unknown.

    Related News:

    Two similar robbery attempts took place at bank branches in Stabroek and Essen in Antwerp last week.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

