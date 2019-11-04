 
Kings preformateurs’ task will not be extended after failure to form federal government
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 November, 2019
Latest News:
Slight increase in marriages in Belgium...
Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged...
Iran announces huge increase in its enriched uranium...
King starts new consultation round after failure to...
Young woman steals almost €1,500 worth of condoms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 November 2019
    Slight increase in marriages in Belgium
    Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged by retirement home roommates
    Iran announces huge increase in its enriched uranium production
    King starts new consultation round after failure to form federal government
    Young woman steals almost €1,500 worth of condoms
    Union warns of ‘deteriorating conditions’ for Brussels pensioners
    Bomb alert at Brussels Palace of Justice prompts evacuation
    Kings preformateurs’ task will not be extended after failure to form federal government
    Two children of Belgian jihadist registered in Turkey
    Belgium’s intelligence agency warns travellers against foreign espionnage
    ‘We must tackle the causes of urban deaths’
    Flemish awareness campaign to focus on ‘grey zone’ in sexually inappropriate behaviour
    License plates scans not followed-up on
    Man arrested on murder charges after former partner found dead inside car boot
    Leuven arts faculty bans ‘humiliating’ student initiations
    Flanders eyes standardised testing of all preschoolers’ Dutch language skills
    Petrol prices increase from Tuesday
    Unequal Pay Day: European women work ‘for free’ starting from Monday 4 November
    Brussels students warns of sexual assault by fake taxi driver
    Crewman pulled dead from Bruges canal, another hospitalised in critical condition
    View more

    Kings preformateurs’ task will not be extended after failure to form federal government

    Monday, 04 November 2019
    What will happen next is not yet clear. Credit: Belga

    The task of Geert Bourgeois (N-VA) and Rudy Demotte (PS), the ‘preformateurs’ appointed by King Philippe on 8 October, will not be extended after they failed to help form a federal government by Monday 4 November.

    The two preformateurs have to report to the King on Monday afternoon, but it has been made clear that their assignment will not be extended. It is expected that the King will start holding a new round of consultations to see how the federal negotiations can be restarted properly, reports De Standaard.

    “Defending the party programme and respecting the commitments to the voters: that is the essence of democracy,” said Paul Magnette, President of the Walloon socialist PS, on Twitter on Monday morning. “Those who have caused the social and political crisis in which we find ourselves today, should be the first to know that,” he added.


    As preformateurs, Bourgeois and Demotte were given the task of “examining the concrete basis for the formation of a federal government around their respective parties, together with the four other parties (MR, Open Vld, CD&V and sp.a) involved in the discussions.”

    If the preformateurs did not succeed in forcing a breakthrough for the formation of a purple-yellow government (a coalition between the socialist, liberals and Flemish nationalists) by Monday 4 November, another coalition will have to be found.

    However, the party programmes of the biggest parties on both sides of the language border are very far apart. Statements made by leaders of both parties, saying that it would be impossible to form a coalition with the other did not help to build trust, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    There is a total lack of clarity as to how to proceed, De Standaard was told by various negotiators. The King will probably organise a new consultation round in the coming days to see what possible next steps can be taken. It is a possibility that forming a purple-green government (a coalition between the socialists, liberals and greens) will be attempted next.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job