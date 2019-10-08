King appoints Demotte and Bourgeois as ‘preformateurs’ of Federal government

On Monday 4 November, the new preformateurs will report to the King. Credit: Belga

King Philippe has appointed Geert Bourgeois (N-VA) and Rudy Demotte (PS) as ‘preformateurs’ to succeed the royal informers duo.

The royal informants, Johan Vande Lanotte (sp.a) and Didier Reynders (MR), ended their assignment after four months on Monday. They presented their final report to the King, which said that sufficient basis has been found for the Flemish rightwing N-VA and the Walloon leftist PS to sit down and find an agreement for forming a Federal government, reports VRT NWS.

Bourgeois and Demotte will have to “examine the concrete basis for the formation of a federal government around their respective parties, together with the four other parties (MR, Open Vld, CD&V and sp.a) involved in the discussions,” according to the press release from the Palace, reports De Morgen.

Related News:

The King has now appointed a member of the largest party in each language group (Dutch-speaking N-VA and Francophone PS). Bourgeois, former Flemish minister-president, and Demotte, former Walloon minister-president, will have to see if a federal government with the socialists (PS and sp.a), the liberals (MR and Open Vld) and the Flemish nationalists (N-VA) can be formed.

On Monday 4 November, the new ‘preformateurs’ will report to the King.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times