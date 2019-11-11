King Philip joins Armistice day commemoration in Brussels

King Philip on Monday commemorated the 101st anniversary of the World War I Armistice at the Congress Column in Brussels, paying homage to the victims of the two world wars as well as Belgian soldiers who have given their lives in peacekeeping operations since 1945.

The Belgian king also placed a wreath in front of the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

On arriving for the ceremony, King Philip first reviewed, then took the salute of, the honorary detachment there. After laying the wreath, he lit the eternal flame of the Congress Column, before greeting the presidents of patriotic associations and disabled war veterans.

“Long live the King!” rang out repeatedly as he took time to greet the public amid the 21-gun salute at the Brussels Park.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès, representing the Federal Government alongside ministers Koen Geens, Pieter De Crem and Didier Reynders, also placed a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as did the speakers of the Chamber and the Senate, Patrick Dewael and Sabine Laruelle.

About 800 youths coming from various youth movements also participated in the commemoration.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times