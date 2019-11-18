Belgian motorway users will have to drive 10km/hour faster if draft law passes

The federal parliament has introduced a draft bill to increase the minimum speed limit to 80km/hour. Credit: Belga.

A draft law aims to increase the minimum speed on the motorway from 70 to 80 kilometres per hour, report Gazet van Antwerpen, Het Nieuwsblad and Het Belang van Limburg on Monday.

This draft law comes as it is widely recognised that driving too slowly on the motorway can be as dangerous as driving too fast.

The federal parliament has introduced a bill to raise the minimum speed to 80 kilometres per hour “because the limit of 70 is actually dated,” according to MP Frank Troosters (Vlaams Belang).

“Compared to before, trucks can easily reach speeds of 90 kilometres per hour,” said Troosters.

“If we bring the [minimum] speed of all the different road users who use the motorway closer, it is much better for road safety,” added Troosters.

The Febetra Transport Federation supports the proposal.

It is estimated that every week about two drivers are punished for driving at a speed of less than 70 kilometres per hour on the motorway.

In related news, the maximum speed on the motorways in the Netherlands will be lowered from 130 to 100 kilometres per hour in an effort to reduce nitrogen precipitation.

The Brussels Times