Two Belgian IS women detained in Antwerp and Bruges

Two Belgian IS women originally from Antwerp were repatriated from Turkey on Friday and placed under detention in Antwerp and Bruges, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Prisons confirmed on Saturday.

The two sisters, Fatima and Rahma Benmezian, were sentenced by Belgium to five years in prison for participation in the activities of a terrorist group, namely the Islamic State. They were immediately arrested upon arrival in Belgium and detained on Friday night.

One of them, who needed medical care, was placed in Bruges prison, where there is a female unit and a health centre.

The directors of the institutions will decide on their detention arrangement sometime on Saturday.

This decision is expected to be taken within 24 hours of their initial incarceration.

