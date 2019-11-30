 
Two Belgian IS women detained in Antwerp and Bruges
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 November, 2019
Latest News:
Two Belgian IS women detained in Antwerp and...
We’ll Miss you, Jean-Claude...
Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they...
Villo! deploys 1,800 electric sharing bicycles in Brussels...
Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 30 November 2019
    Two Belgian IS women detained in Antwerp and Bruges
    We’ll Miss you, Jean-Claude
    Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they enter and exit the building
    Villo! deploys 1,800 electric sharing bicycles in Brussels Region
    Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing statute of limitations
    First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone
    Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for the first time
    Hundreds of Flemish demonstrators call for a more ambitious climate policy in 4th Global Climate Strike
    First two Belgian IS women will arrive in Belgium on Friday evening
    Brussels to limit the sale of bottled water in public establishments
    Amazon employees in Germany go on strike for Black Friday
    Hundreds march through Brussels protesting climate change (Photos)
    Over 20 Extinction Rebellion members preventively arrested during anti-Black Friday campaign
    Médecins du monde will offer flu vaccines to the homeless
    Brussels government moves to fight violence against women
    Flemish far-right party is selling fake ‘Flemish ID cards’ for charity
    Another grenade thrown at house in Antwerp on Thursday night
    Black Friday: Belgium prepares for a surge of consumer spending
    Global Climate strike comes to Brussels: march will begin at Gare du Nord at 1:30 PM
    View more

    Two Belgian IS women detained in Antwerp and Bruges

    Saturday, 30 November 2019
    The two women are both originally from Antwerp. Credit: Belga

    Two Belgian IS women originally from Antwerp were repatriated from Turkey on Friday and placed under detention in Antwerp and Bruges, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Prisons confirmed on Saturday.

    The two sisters, Fatima and Rahma Benmezian, were sentenced by Belgium to five years in prison for participation in the activities of a terrorist group, namely the Islamic State. They were immediately arrested upon arrival in Belgium and detained on Friday night. 

    One of them, who needed medical care, was placed in Bruges prison, where there is a female unit and a health centre. 

    The directors of the institutions will decide on their detention arrangement sometime on Saturday.

    This decision is expected to be taken within 24 hours of their initial incarceration.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job