 
Sinterklaases to present certificate of good conduct and morals following convicted paedophile incident
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
Latest News:
Sinterklaases to present certificate of good conduct and...
Belgian transport hit by ‘massive’ national strike in...
Antwerp art school cancels classes so students can...
Video of angry Flemish cyclist refusing to pass...
Brussels will allow members of the public to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    Sinterklaases to present certificate of good conduct and morals following convicted paedophile incident
    Belgian transport hit by ‘massive’ national strike in France
    Antwerp art school cancels classes so students can protest culture cutbacks in Brussels
    Video of angry Flemish cyclist refusing to pass truck goes viral
    Brussels will allow members of the public to sit in on committees from next year
    Crystal meth lab discovered in burnt-out business complex in Limburg
    Works announced to make Brussels royal palaces more energy efficient
    Parliament considers ‘warning bracelets’ to be worn by violent men in Belgium
    Swelling energy bills leave 400,000 households at risk of energy poverty
    Volunteer, it’s good for your health study says
    Youths tell leaders: ‘we deserve a future’
    Tennis player Rafael Nadal sends video of support to 10-year-old Belgian girl with rare brain tumor
    Belgium needs to act faster on 5G, Minister for Digital Agenda says
    Forget 2020, even 2050 environmental objectives require urgent changes
    Father headbutted after urging aggressive driver to slow down in school area
    Six recommendations to help Belgium meet its climate goals
    Brussels Airport cancels eight flights in advance of national strike in France
    Ghent police to donate loot of stolen sweets and care products to charity
    Ursula von der Leyen worried over severe cuts in draft EU budget
    Man given 12-year prison sentence for violent home invasion on day of release from addiction centre
    View more

    Sinterklaases to present certificate of good conduct and morals following convicted paedophile incident

    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    Anyone who works with children should actually present proof of good behaviour and morals, according to Child Focus. Credit: Wikipedia

    The Child Focus foundation pleads for a new measure in which everyone who wants to take up the role of Sinterklaas will have to present a certificate of good conduct and morals, following an incident with a Sinterklaas actor who had previously been convicted for having a ‘relationship’ with a minor.

    The man was convicted of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl and possession of child pornography. He received a suspended prison sentence as well as a 10-year ban from holding a position in associations that focus on minors, but was photographed dressed as Sinterklaas with children on his lap recently, reports Gazet van Antwerpen.

    However, the man could still be booked to play Sinterklaas through an artist’s agency.

    “With our courses, we try to convey the value of Sinterklaas. To us, it seems impossible to impose some kind of proof of good behaviour,” said the Flemish Sint-Nicolaas society, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Related News:

     

    As such a certificate is easily obtained by contacting the municipality, Child Focus pleads to take the step when working with children. “Not only for Sinterklaas, but it would be good for everyone working with children, like sports coaches or youth workers. We strive for a legal framework, so that people will have present proof of their good conduct and morals,” said Stephan Smets from Child Focus, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Several artists’ agencies stressed that they have not asked for a certificate before, and they have not had any incidents like this. However, they are looking for ways to make sure incidents like this will not happen.

    “A legal framework is difficult to regulate, and can be socially undesirable if a friend group or a parents’ association occasionally call on an acquaintance to play Sinterklaas,” said the Minister of Justice, Koen Geens, adding that organisations are free to ask for the certificates if they want to.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job