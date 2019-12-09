 
Speed limit on Brussels ring road slashed to 100 km/h as part of Flemish climate strategy
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 December, 2019
Latest News:
Speed limit on Brussels ring road slashed to...
Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into...
Boiling oil poured on man during argument in...
Man found in state of hypothermia after falling...
Over a dozen injured in watertaxi crash in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Speed limit on Brussels ring road slashed to 100 km/h as part of Flemish climate strategy
    Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into river Meuse
    Boiling oil poured on man during argument in Limburg asylum centre
    Man found in state of hypothermia after falling inside pit near Brussels ponds
    Over a dozen injured in watertaxi crash in Antwerp
    Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of 18, says minister
    STIB mulls anonymity for ticket inspectors after fare-dodger attack
    2,400 people take part in human chain for the climate
    Ursula von der Leyen in Ethiopia for her first visit outside the EU
    Belgium called on to raise the age for access to alcohol
    IKEA Belgium fights claims it is ‘ruining’ the market for Christmas trees
    Witness may have seen the body of Théo Hayez two days after he disappeared
    New York Times publishes intimate report on last days of Marieke Vervoort
    STIB worker attacked at home after catching fare-dodger
    British diplomat resigns, fed up spreading “half-truths” on Brexit
    Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service since 2001 inaugurated
    Ericsson fined $1 Billion for corruption charges
    Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November
    Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector
    Traffic violations to be processed without police tribunal
    View more

    Speed limit on Brussels ring road slashed to 100 km/h as part of Flemish climate strategy

    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    The maximum speed limit on the Brussels ring road will be slashed to 100 kilometres per hour from next year as part of the region’s new climate plan.

    The new speed limit is expected to come into force from 2020, and will put the speed limit on the Brussels ring road —which is mostly located in the regional territory of Flanders — on par with that of the Antwerp ring road.

    The measure was unveiled as part of Environment Minister Zuhal Demir’s Climate and Energy Plan on Monday, after its approval was halted on Friday, with the government saying that last-minute tweaks were needed “to avoid criticism.”

    Flanders’ minister for Brussels, Benjamin Dalle, said the new regulations were “an important breakthrough” in the region’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve road security, according to Bruzz.

    “The measure will not only reduce CO2 emissions but also increase road safety,” Dalle said, referring to noise pollution brought on by traffic on the busy ring road.

    The decision to slash the speed limit in the motorway will also improve the quality of life of residents living nearby, as a result of vehicles driving at lower speeds, noise pollution and fine dust would be reduced, according to Dalle.

    The Flemish government’s decision to cut down on motorists’ speed comes as they attempt to stay on track to deliver greenhouse gas emissions reductions, which, in the revised plan on Monday, were scaled back from an announced 35% by 2030 to 32.6%, De Morgen reports.

    Dalle said the measure will bring down CO2 emissions by 0.13 megatons and that the move “could be assumed” to result in a reduction of harmful air pollutants, known as particulate matter, by 30%.

    Demir took to Twitter to announce the approval of the plan just ahead of her flight to the COP25 in Madrid, saying the Flemish climate strategy was “ambitious, achievable and affordable.”

    Brussels’ minister for mobility, Elke Van den Brandt, also took to Twitter to laud the measure, saying that a speed limit of 100 km/h was “good for the traffic and for smoother and safer traffic.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job