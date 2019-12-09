Flemish government lowers its target for CO2 reduction by 2020

The Flemish Government agreed on its Climate-Energy Plan for 2021-2030 on Monday, announcing that it will adjust the target to reduce CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030.

Flanders will now focus on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 32.6% by 2030. “Ambitious, sustainable and affordable,” said Flemish Minister of Environment Zuhal Demir (N-VA, New Flemish Alliance.)

The initial objective of a 35% drop was finally deemed impossible to achieve by the agreed date. The executive, however, hopes to bridge the gap in the coming years, due among other means to technological innovations.

The government only renounced temporarily, Minister-President Jan Jambon (N-VA) assured. Innovations, new European and Federal measures and circular economy gains should allow the gap to be filled, Flemish Executive hopes.

The Brussels Times