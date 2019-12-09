 
Flemish government lowers its target for CO2 reduction by 2020
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 December, 2019
Latest News:
Flemish government lowers its target for CO2 reduction...
Sultan of Oman’s entourage allowed to park in...
Scotland wants independence (but only if Brexit happens)...
Strike in France: chaotic week for transport ahead...
Religion costs Flemish taxpayer €79 per year...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Flemish government lowers its target for CO2 reduction by 2020
    Sultan of Oman’s entourage allowed to park in Lueven’s pedestrianised Grote Markt
    Scotland wants independence (but only if Brexit happens)
    Strike in France: chaotic week for transport ahead
    Religion costs Flemish taxpayer €79 per year
    Speed limit on Brussels ring road slashed to 100 km/h as part of Flemish climate strategy
    Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into river Meuse
    Boiling oil poured on man during argument in Limburg asylum centre
    Man found in state of hypothermia after falling inside pit near Brussels ponds
    Over a dozen injured in watertaxi crash in Antwerp
    Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of 18, says minister
    STIB mulls anonymity for ticket inspectors after fare-dodger attack
    2,400 people take part in human chain for the climate
    Ursula von der Leyen in Ethiopia for her first visit outside the EU
    Belgium called on to raise the age for access to alcohol
    IKEA Belgium fights claims it is ‘ruining’ the market for Christmas trees
    Witness may have seen the body of Théo Hayez two days after he disappeared
    New York Times publishes intimate report on last days of Marieke Vervoort
    STIB worker attacked at home after catching fare-dodger
    British diplomat resigns, fed up spreading “half-truths” on Brexit
    View more

    Flemish government lowers its target for CO2 reduction by 2020

    Monday, 09 December 2019
    © Belga

    The Flemish Government agreed on its Climate-Energy Plan for 2021-2030 on Monday, announcing that it will adjust the target to reduce CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030.

    Flanders will now focus on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 32.6% by 2030. “Ambitious, sustainable and affordable,” said Flemish Minister of Environment Zuhal Demir (N-VA, New Flemish Alliance.)

    The initial objective of a 35% drop was finally deemed impossible to achieve by the agreed date. The executive, however, hopes to bridge the gap in the coming years, due among other means to technological innovations.

    The government only renounced temporarily, Minister-President Jan Jambon (N-VA) assured. Innovations, new European and Federal measures and circular economy gains should allow the gap to be filled, Flemish Executive hopes.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job