Two Antwerp IS widows sentenced to 4 years and 40 months in prison

The Brussels correctional court has sentenced two widows of members of the Islamic State terrorist organisation to four years and 40 months in prison.

On Wednesday, a Brussels judge in summary proceedings ruled that the Belgian State had to provide assistance and documents to one of the women’s four children, who are staying in the Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria, to enable them to return to Belgium. The government has announced on Thursday that it will probably appeal against this decision, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Related News:

The Antwerp women, Nora Baghouri (28) and Kaoutar El Azzouzi (29), went to Syria in April 2013 to follow their husbands, who were both members of the Islamic State terrorist organisation. However, their husbands died in 2016 and 2018, reports VRT.

Baghouri had four children with her husband. She was sentenced to four years in prison. El Azzouzi was sentenced to 40 months in prison. She was convicted for participation in activities of a terrorist group, and offering moral and material support to her husband while being responsible for their children and household.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times