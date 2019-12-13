 
Repatriated IS sisters to appeal against prison sentence
Friday, 13 December, 2019
    Repatriated IS sisters to appeal against prison sentence

    Friday, 13 December 2019
    The two women were arrested to five years in absentia for their links to the Islamic State in Syria. Credit: Belga

    Two women convicted for their affiliation with the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and sent to Belgium after fleeing a prisoners camp in the country have appealed their convictions.

    The legal representatives of Fatima and Rahma B., two sisters aged 24 and 31, respectively, said on Friday they would appeal to the five-year prison sentence delivered against their clients in absentia, HLN reports.

    Related News:

    Both women fled to Syria between 2013 and 2014, presumably to follow their husbands, who fought for the terror group in Syria, with one dead and the other also presumed killed.

    The two women were sent to Belgium by Turkey, where they fled after breaking out of a detention camp in Syria in the chaos that erupted following Turkey’s military operation in the northeast of the country.

    Both sisters arrived in Belgium at the end of November, one of many foreign IS fighters recently deported by Turkish authorities, who said Turkey was “not a hotel” for foreign IS members.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

