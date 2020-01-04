 
Police search bed of the Senne for missing 21-year-old
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 04 January, 2020
Latest News:
Police search bed of the Senne for missing...
Stib aims to increase and improve in 2020...
Main target of tax denunciations: the ex...
Ecuadorian ex-president, now resident in Belgium, charged with...
Man shot by neighbour while carrying out home...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 04 January 2020
    Police search bed of the Senne for missing 21-year-old
    Stib aims to increase and improve in 2020
    Main target of tax denunciations: the ex
    Ecuadorian ex-president, now resident in Belgium, charged with corruption
    Man shot by neighbour while carrying out home repairs has died in hospital
    Test-Achats warns of abuses of gym subscriptions
    De Block tightens rules for asylum seekers
    ‘Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation,’ Trump tweets following air strike
    Dakar 2020: Tom Colsoul has big plans together with Dutch pilot Bernhard ten Brinke
    Test-Achats denounces subscription abuse at fitness clubs
    Eden Hazard still out injured
    Search for student missing since New Year’s Eve halted after three days
    ‘Rwandan lord’ files appeal against genocide conviction in Brussels
    Far-right Spanish party calls Belgium ‘failed state’ after suspension of extradition of ousted Catalan leader
    Belgium coordinating with EU partners over withdrawal of nationals from Iraq
    Oil prices surge following Baghdad raid
    Federal ombudsman for energy received record number of complaints
    Leuven ‘slumlords’ conditionally released
    Dernière Heure: information on Lelièvre release was “probably a mistake”
    Cambio car-sharing service blooms in Brussels as competitors stagger
    View more

    Police search bed of the Senne for missing 21-year-old

    Saturday, 04 January 2020
    Police search the Brussels-Scheldt canal using sonar and divers © Belga

    Police on Saturday used a helicopter to scan the bed of the River Senne in search of the missing 21-year-old, Frederik Vanclooster. The young man has been missing since the night of 31 December to 1 January.

    Yesterday Brussels fire service searched a stretch of the Brussels-Scheldt canal. They then announced that the search of the canal, using a sonar boat and diving team, would be suspended until Tuesday.

    But today the police were out on the Senne, the river that runs underground through Brussels, searching with a helicopter a stretch from Vilvoorde to the Zennegat in Mechelen, where the river joins the Dijle.

    [The halt on Friday] doesn’t mean we couldn’t do other things in the meantime,” said Alain Remue, head of the police’s missing persons unit. “One of those things was the search of the bed of the Senne. The weather was perfect for it. Sadly it didn’t produce any results.”

    The Brussels fire brigade continued its search of the canal in the morning, contrary to what had been announced the day before, but instead of searching the Brussels section, looked at the section between the Kruitfabriek leisure complex in Vilvoorde and the viaduct, a distance of about 600m.

    They had an exercise planned, and instead of holding it in Brussels, suggested doing it on the canal, to help with the search,” Remue said. “”We were happy to accept. But that also produced no result, so this time it seems we will wait until Tuesday. In the meantime we’re asking anyone who walks beside the canal and spots something to let the police and emergency services know.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job