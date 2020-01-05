 
Man who escaped from prison in Turnhout recaptured in the Netherlands
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
Latest News:
Man who escaped from prison in Turnhout recaptured...
Child who fell from window in Ixelles has...
Body of missing student found in canal...
Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault...
American raid ‘act of war’, Iran threatens retaliation...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    Man who escaped from prison in Turnhout recaptured in the Netherlands
    Child who fell from window in Ixelles has died of his injuries
    Body of missing student found in canal
    Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault allegation
    American raid ‘act of war’, Iran threatens retaliation
    Four in ten SMEs say lack of Belgian government is affecting them
    Missing couple probably killed in accident, investigators say
    Over 100 billion Whatsapp messages sent on New Year’s Eve
    Half of all plots of land in Flanders could require testing
    American website wins prestigious Belgian beer award
    Over 1,200 immigrants died trying to get to Europe by sea in 2019
    Over 380,000 people have died during Syrian war
    Three hospitalised in Brussels for CO poisoning during ritual
    Police search bed of the Senne for missing 21-year-old
    Stib aims to increase and improve in 2020
    Main target of tax denunciations: the ex
    Ecuadorian ex-president, now resident in Belgium, charged with corruption
    Man shot by neighbour while carrying out home repairs has died in hospital
    Test-Achats warns of abuses of gym subscriptions
    De Block tightens rules for asylum seekers
    View more

    Man who escaped from prison in Turnhout recaptured in the Netherlands

    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    Sekkaki, left, still at large. Baghat, right, back behind bars. Belgian police flyer.

    One of the five men who escaped from prison in Turnhout last month has been recaptured by police in Nijmegen in the Netherlands, Dutch police report.

    Three of the escapees were caught soon after escaping on 19 December. Two remained at large. The man in question has not been named, but was described as a man of 38, which identifies him as Abderrahim Baghat, born in 1981. He was serving a sentence of 4.5 years in Turnhout for crimes against property, and had four years left to serve. He was found on the basis of information given by Belgian federal police to their Dutch colleagues. They reported he had been holed up in the attic at an address in Nijmegen, some 114km from Turnhout.

    The five men managed to scale a five-metre wall of the prison. It is thought they climbed on a roof to reach a blind spot which security cameras could not see.

    Four of the men have now been returned to prison. Under Belgian law, they face no penalty for trying to escape, or in Baghat’s case, for escaping successfully for over two weeks.

    The remaining escapee is Oualid Sekkaki, aged 26, and a member of a family of notoriously difficult prisoners. Oualid’s older brother Ashraf has the reputation as the escape king of Belgium, having escaped from Bruges prison a decade ago with the help of a confederate and a hijacked helicopter which plucked him from the prison’s exercise yard.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job