 
Belgium re-opens consulate general in Lubumbashi
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Latest News:
1 in 3 Flemish cities and municipalities ‘cannot...
Flemish youths on average start drinking alcohol at...
King Philippe will travel to Oman following the...
What changes on the new Belgian eID cards...
Belgium re-opens consulate general in Lubumbashi...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    1 in 3 Flemish cities and municipalities ‘cannot guarantee services’ due to internet problems
    Flemish youths on average start drinking alcohol at 14.6 years of age, study shows
    King Philippe will travel to Oman following the sultan’s death
    What changes on the new Belgian eID cards
    Belgium re-opens consulate general in Lubumbashi
    Prison guards guilty of mistreating infamous jihadist recruiter in Belgium
    Three Belgian doctors on trial after assisting woman with euthanasia
    Charging electric vehicles at work can cost 80% less than diesel
    Brussels artist seeks to halt demolition of street art hub Strokar Inside
    Six children left behind after Walloon couple’s mysterious disappearance
    Laughing gas will soon be banned across Brussels region
    School principal barred from position after comparing N-VA members to ‘Nazis’
    EU calls on Iran to respect international standards on air crash investigations
    European Commission takes oath to respect the EU treaties and to be independent
    ‘Crumbling bridge’ over E313 motorway to be closed permanently
    New diesel engines exceed emission standards, study shows
    The UK is still generations away from gender equality, new study shows
    Over 50 tons of cocaine seized in Antwerp’s Port in 2018, a new record
    Jewish Museum terrorist was in Brussels for almost two months before the attack
    Europe wants to be ready to negotiate with Washington ‘ASAP’
    View more

    Belgium re-opens consulate general in Lubumbashi

    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s consulate general in Lubumbashi (south-eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo) on Monday re-opened its doors to the public after being closed for two years.

    The closure followed a serious Belgian-Congolese diplomatic crisis linked to the postponements of the general elections which were finally held on December 30, 2018.

    “This reopening is part of the revival of bilateral relations between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Belgium. It follows the fruitful exchanges between the two countries since the inauguration of President Felix Tshisekedi. The host country’s agreement was given on 27 December 2019 by the Council of Ministers of the DRC,” a press release from the Belga news agency stated on Monday.

    Related News

    The consulate general will offer all the consular services such as authentication, the issuing of passports and identity cards, as well as consular and safety assistance to Belgians living in the provinces of Haut-Katanga, Tanganyika, Haut-Lomami and Lualaba (that is, the territory of the former ‘grand’ province of Katanga).

    This diplomatic post can also issue Schengen visas for Belgium and 14 countries in the Schengen zone and long-stay visas for Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the press release added.

    The consulate is run by the consul general Bart Coessens, a diplomat previously working in the Belgian embassy in Bulgaria.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job