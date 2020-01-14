 
Carrefour to start payments via fingerprints in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Latest News:
Tennis: Smoke from Australian fires threaten first 2020...
EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting...
European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all...
Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels...
2019 was a record year for property sales...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    Tennis: Smoke from Australian fires threaten first 2020 Grand Slam
    EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting for verification
    European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all brands
    Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels
    2019 was a record year for property sales in Belgium
    Carrefour to start payments via fingerprints in Brussels
    Cyber attack sees Picanol shares suspended
    Storms predicted, 1722 hotline activated
    Brits third-largest group among over 30,000 new Belgian citizens in 2019
    Boris Johnson asks Huawei’s detractors to suggest alternatives
    Boris Johnson rejects call for Scottish independence
    Over 240 drivers protest trial over legality of Uber in Brussels
    Less alcohol, but more drugs behind the wheel, police campaign shows
    Nearly 200 cyclists, pedestrians and scooter users charged by Brussels police in December
    Professional cockfighting ring discovered on Flemish farm
    1 in 3 Flemish cities and municipalities ‘cannot guarantee services’ due to internet problems
    Flemish youths on average start drinking alcohol at 14.6 years of age, study shows
    King Philippe will travel to Oman following the sultan’s death
    What changes on the new Belgian eID cards
    Belgium re-opens consulate general in Lubumbashi
    View more

    Carrefour to start payments via fingerprints in Brussels

    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    Customers will be able to pay by pressing their finger on a screen. Credit: Carrefour België

    Clients of the Carrefour supermarket chain in Belgium will be able to pay for their groceries with the MyFinger system, using their fingerprints.

    Several months ago, the supermarket tested a system which replaced the loyalty cards by a fingerprint in a store in the European District in Brussels. As the tests were successful, the chain will now start a pilot project for fingerprint payments. The test will soon take place in a to be determined Carrefour store in the centre of Brussels, reports Business AM.

    The fingerprint will then be linked not just to the customers’ bonus cards, but to their bank account. Customers will be able to pay by pressing their finger on a screen next to the cash register. “The intention is to offer the possibility to clients who want to use it,” said a Carrefour spokesperson, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. A one-time registration of the client’s fingerprints will be required.

    Related News:

     

    The transaction speed is important in shops with rushed customers, and especially clients in cities and urban areas are fans of the fingerprint payment method, according to Carrefour, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Carrefour’s announcement of the fingerprint payments previously provoked questions from the Belgian Data Protection Authority, which had asked the supermarket chain to give some further explanation, as it wanted to check if the system fully complied with European privacy laws.

    In the meantime, the Data Protection Authority and Carrefour have been in contact. “It has been decided to continue our plans,” the spokesperson said, adding that they are not expecting any issues. “We have been using the system in Romania for some time now. The privacy laws there are the same as here. It’s going well there,” she said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job