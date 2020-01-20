 
Four more children of Belgian IS widows will arrive in Belgium on Monday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 January, 2020
Latest News:
Mother waited three days to report death of...
Infrabel employee steals 3.5 tonnes of copper after...
Deliveroo threatens reduced Belgian services...
‘Explicit scenes’ in 3D replicas of famous paintings...
Belgian arrested for driving dealership car to Spain...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 January 2020
    Mother waited three days to report death of daughter (7) in Molenbeek
    Infrabel employee steals 3.5 tonnes of copper after losing monthly bonus
    Deliveroo threatens reduced Belgian services
    ‘Explicit scenes’ in 3D replicas of famous paintings cause dozens of complaints
    Belgian arrested for driving dealership car to Spain during ‘test drive’
    Kompany confronts own fans for throwing flare at opposing team’s goalkeeper
    Manslaughter investigation opened after girl (7) found dead in Molenbeek
    Europe prioritises fighting cancer
    Four more children of Belgian IS widows will arrive in Belgium on Monday
    Bad surprises, geopolitical risk: IMF lowers economic growth forecast
    Belgian Tennis players join auction to help victims of Australian bushfires
    European Commission adopts €900 million humanitarian aid package
    Wallonia ‘completely opposed’ to EU trade deal with South American bloc
    Pairi Daiza unveils new underwater hotel 
    A quarter of Walloon roads deemed ‘too noisy’
    Climate impact Brussels-Vienna night train eleven times smaller than airplane trip
    Belgian-directed ‘Bad Boys 3’ surpasses $100 million in box office in just four days
    New Mechelen restaurant lets customers choose how much they pay
    Diesel will be cheaper from Tuesday
    Google CEO donates €200,000 during visit to Brussels’ MolenGeek
    View more

    Four more children of Belgian IS widows will arrive in Belgium on Monday

    Monday, 20 January 2020
    In June 2019, another six children, all orphans, were brought back to Belgium. Credit: Belga

    On Monday afternoon, four more children of Belgian IS women will arrive at Brussels Airport Zaventem.

    The children are two 7-year-old-boys and two 5-year-old-boys, who are the eldest children of Tatiana Wielandt (27) and her sister-in-law Bouchra Abouallal (26). Wielandt and Abouallal, who are from the Antwerp province, are still held in a Turkish prison. Wielandt’s 3-year-old son and Abouallal’s 1-year-old daughter are still with them.

    The children, who were all born in Belgium but were taken to Syria by their mothers, will fall under the authority of the Antwerp juvenile court. However, they will first be taken to an Antwerp hospital to be examined, but they are reportedly in good health, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    In 2013, the two women went to Syria to join their husbands in the terrorist organisation Islamic State. After their husbands died, both women remarried another IS terrorist, but they have reportedly also died. Since 2017, the women and their children stayed in a Kurdish camp in the North of Syria. In Belgium, both women have been sentenced to five years in prison for terrorism, reports De Standaard.

    They have started proceedings against the Belgian State three times in recent years, and demanded that they would be repatriated with their children.

    Related News:

     

    In October, they managed to escape the camp and crossed the border into Turkey, where they surrendered to the authorities.

    In February 2019, two daughters of another Belgian IS terrorist were also brought back to Belgium by Turkey. The woman is still held in a Turkish prison, and her children have been staying with their grandmother in Belgium.

    In June 2019, another six children, all orphans, were brought back to Belgium.

    Reportedly, over 50 children of Belgian parents would still be in Syria, and ten more of them might be brought back in the near future, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The Brussels court decided at the end of 2019 that Belgium has to help bring back the children of four Antwerp IS fighters from the Kurdish refugee camps, and gave the Belgian State six weeks to do so.

    If Belgium does not help the children within that period, the state has to pay a penalty of €5,000 per child per day.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job