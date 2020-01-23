 
Military to purchase nearly 900 new army vehicles ‘essential’ for personnel safety
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 January, 2020
Latest News:
Speed ​​limits: can no sign mean no fine? ...
One car-wash in two is breaking the rules...
Military to purchase nearly 900 new army vehicles...
Around 3,000 people attend funeral of murdered Flemish...
Anti-corruption body warns Belgium about ministerial cabinets and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 January 2020
    Speed ​​limits: can no sign mean no fine? 
    One car-wash in two is breaking the rules on employment
    Military to purchase nearly 900 new army vehicles ‘essential’ for personnel safety
    Around 3,000 people attend funeral of murdered Flemish priest in South Africa
    Anti-corruption body warns Belgium about ministerial cabinets and police activities
    Graffiti artist beat up and left naked for tagging Brussels home
    Many over-40s are taking cholesterol medication needlessly
    Holocaust Commemoration urges Europe to fight racism and hatred
    Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data using blockchain
    Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday
    Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of God
    19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete
    Anti-Semitism can soon be reported online to Belgian Police
    Commission President threatens a carbon tax on imports into EU
    Ghent University students robbed while sitting exam
    ‘Flemish Netflix’ will launch in 2020
    Flu cases on the rise, but no epidemic (yet)
    Police investigate ‘racist statements’ made following migrants boat capsize
    Fugitive Belgian murder suspect hands himself over to South Africa police
    Unemployment found to impact overall health
    View more

    Military to purchase nearly 900 new army vehicles ‘essential’ for personnel safety

    Thursday, 23 January 2020
    A Mercedes Unimog Cargo is one of the models set to be replaced for safety reasons. Credit: Flickr/Guillaume Vachey (CC0 1.0 Universal, Public Domain)

    The military has announced the purchase of nearly 900 new army vehicles, following news that Belgium’s armed forces enlisted over 2,000 new recruits last year.

    The 879 new vehicles are meant to replace the current fleet of Volvo N10 and Mercedes Unimog Cargo army trucks bought in the 90s.

    The new vehicles are “essential” to guarantee personnel safety, according to the Defence Ministry, which explained that getting spare parts for the current fleet was difficult.

    “In order to guarantee the safety of personnel, it is essential to have vehicles with ballistic and mine protection,” the ministry said, according to VRT.

    Related News:

     

    The majority of the 1,189 vehicles will be sold while a small number among them will be kept as training vehicles for the army’s land component.

    The purchasing procedure was given the go-ahead during a meeting of the Council of Ministers last week, with the brand and cost of the acquisition still under review.

    The upcoming revamp to the army’s land fleet comes after the military last year successfully enlisted 2,111 new recruits, following the launch of a recruitment strategy aimed at diversifying the army’s ranks.

    The campaign, launched amid reports that the army risked understaffing, with several members reaching retirement age, was aimed particularly at women and religious minorities, with two campaign videos launched simulating an interview for a Muslim and a female candidate.

    “A year ago I announced that the main challenge for the Defence was in the personnel domain,” General Marc Compernol, Chief of the Defence Forces, said at the New Year, adding that a replacement rate of more than 8% should be maintained for several years.

    In 2020, the Belgian Armed Forces are seeking to add an additional 2,150 recruits to their ranks.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job