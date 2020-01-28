 
Coronavirus: first confirmed case in Germany
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020
    Coronavirus: first confirmed case in Germany

    Tuesday, 28 January 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia

    The first case of Chinese coronavirus has been confirmed in Germany, according to Munich health authorities said.

    The man from Bavaria, Belga reports.

    The virus, which originates from the city of Wuhan in central China, has already spread beyond. So far, cases have been confirmed in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the USA, France and Australia.

    There have, so far, been no confirmed cases in Belgium.

    Over the past days, Belgian public health authorities have said they have taken every possible precautionary measure to deal with the threat posed by the outbreak, while there remains “a real chance” the infections could turn up in Belgium.

    “France now has three cases, and we know of one suspected case in Berlin that still hasn’t been confirmed, so why would it not be possible in Belgium,” Maggie De Block said, speaking on VTM News (video).

    The three cases in France were confirmed at the weekend, and France immediately introduced medical checks at all airports for passengers travelling from China. In Belgium, one flight from Beijing arrived at Zaventem on Sunday, but passengers arriving were only observed.

    “Our sanitary authorities are very vigilant, we have excellent laboratories and reference hospitals, protocols in suspicious cases, we have informed all doctors and hospitals of the steps to take – in other words we have taken all available precautionary measures,” she said.

    The Brussels Times

