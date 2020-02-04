First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium...

The announcement on Tuesday comes as the death toll from the deadly outbreak surged to 426, with the first two deaths outside China declared in the Philippines and in Hong Kong.
The infected patient was among a group of around 350 Europeans, including nine Belgians and three relatives, who were voluntarily repatriated from the province of Hubei, whose capital city Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak.
Belgium’s first confirmed case comes as the virus, which has sickened at least 20,000 people since it broke out in late December, continues to spread globally, with the World Health Organisation declaring the outbreak a global health emergency last week.
In Europe, France, Germany, Finland, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK have all confirmed cases of the virus.
Gabriela Galindo The Brussels Times
Correction: The first confirmed deaths outside of China took place in Hong Kong and the Philippines, not in Thailand.