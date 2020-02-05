First Belgian infected by the coronavirus, a native of western Flanders in his fifties

The Belgian infected by the coronavirus and repatriated on Sunday evening to Brussels is a man in his fifties originally from western Flanders, the regional television channel Focus-WTV and newspaper Krant van West-Vlaanderen reported on Tuesday.

The man works for LVD Group, a sheet metal machinery manufacturer based in Gullegem, and has been employed for more than five years in one of the company’s Chinese branches.

The plant to which he was assigned, employing 1,100 people and now forced to shut down, is located more than 120 kilometres from Wuhan, the central area of the coronavirus epidemic.

He was repatriated from China at his request and is now quarantined in the Saint-Pierre hosptial in Brussels. The man is not showing any symptoms and says he feels well.

The Brussels Times