The Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM, has issued a yellow alert for wind gusts throughout Belgium on Sunday from 11.00 AM.

The IRM expects gusts of 80 to 100 km/hr on Sunday afternoon and wind speeds could climb to a high of 120 km/hr. between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

The IRM may upgrade its alert to orange from Saturday, if its forecasts are confirmed.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times