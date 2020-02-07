 
Storm ‘Ciara’ on Sunday: how to protect yourself and your property
Friday, 07 February, 2020
  
  
    
    Storm ‘Ciara’ on Sunday: how to protect yourself and your property

    Friday, 07 February 2020
    Do not park near trees. Credit: Pixabay

    “Ciara”, the first storm of the year, with a lot of rain and wind gusts up to 100 and even 120 km/h, has been predicted to hit Belgium on Sunday.

    The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) issued code yellow, which means lots of rain and heavy wind gusts, for the whole country from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

    If the current predictions will be confirmed on Saturday, the RMI will switch to code orange, in which case people are expected to follow the authorities’ advice on how to handle the storm.

    These are a few tips to protect yourself and your property.

    Before the storm
    Check that there are no loose roof tiles or gutters
    Check that the gutters are not clogged up
    Bring in anything that might get blown away or attach it (flower pots, garden furniture, dustbins…).
    Cut dead branches from trees near your house
    Make sure your pets are inside
    Do not put garbage bags outside to be collected before Monday morning
    Close windows and doors

    During the storm
    Stay inside if you can, but if you have to go outside:

    Stay away from parks, woods and trees
    Drive on main roads and avoid routes through a forest
    Do not park near trees and do not drive on submerged roads
    Turn on your dipped headlights
    Adapt your driving speed, keep enough distance and avoid sudden braking

    After the storm
    In case of damage, take as many photos as possible and keep a record of damaged items for insurance purposes
    Look up evidence, such as bills, of damaged goods to help determine the value or residual value
    Do not touch cables or pipes that have fallen to the ground, they may still be live
    Do not get on the roof to fix storm damage yourself, call roof workers or the fire brigade
    Cut branches or chop down trees that are in danger of falling

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

