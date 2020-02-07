Storm ‘Ciara’ on Sunday: how to protect yourself and your property

“Ciara”, the first storm of the year, with a lot of rain and wind gusts up to 100 and even 120 km/h, has been predicted to hit Belgium on Sunday.

The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) issued code yellow, which means lots of rain and heavy wind gusts, for the whole country from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

If the current predictions will be confirmed on Saturday, the RMI will switch to code orange, in which case people are expected to follow the authorities’ advice on how to handle the storm.

These are a few tips to protect yourself and your property.

Before the storm

Check that there are no loose roof tiles or gutters

Check that the gutters are not clogged up

Bring in anything that might get blown away or attach it (flower pots, garden furniture, dustbins…).

Cut dead branches from trees near your house

Make sure your pets are inside

Do not put garbage bags outside to be collected before Monday morning

Close windows and doors

During the storm

Stay inside if you can, but if you have to go outside:

Stay away from parks, woods and trees

Drive on main roads and avoid routes through a forest

Do not park near trees and do not drive on submerged roads

Turn on your dipped headlights

Adapt your driving speed, keep enough distance and avoid sudden braking

After the storm

In case of damage, take as many photos as possible and keep a record of damaged items for insurance purposes

Look up evidence, such as bills, of damaged goods to help determine the value or residual value

Do not touch cables or pipes that have fallen to the ground, they may still be live

Do not get on the roof to fix storm damage yourself, call roof workers or the fire brigade

Cut branches or chop down trees that are in danger of falling

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times