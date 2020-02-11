Coronavirus: false alert in Charleroi...

The man who went to the emergency room of the Marie Curie Civil Hospital does not have the coronavirus. Credit: Belga

The man who went to the emergency room of the Marie Curie Civil Hospital in Lodelinsart in the Walloon city of Charleroi on Tuesday morning, does not suffer from coronavirus.

He has a simple flu-like condition, according to Frédéric Dubois, the director of communication at the Intercommunal Public Health of the Country of Charleroi (ISPPC), reports the Belga press agency.

On Tuesday morning, the hospital had triggered the protocol in place for cases of potential coronavirus infection because the patient, who was feverish and coughing a lot, had recently been in contact with Chinese colleagues who regularly travel to and from China.

Related News:

In Belgium, ten people who recently came back from China are now being quarantined in the military hospital of Neder-over-Heembeek, and a ninth one is being hospitalised at St. Peter’s Hospital in Brussels.

The Brussels Times