Coronavirus: death toll reaches 1,110 in China...

The new coronavirus has caused the deaths of 1,110 people in China, following the 94 further deaths reported on Wednesday by the authorities in the province of Hubei, the epicentre of the epidemic.

They also referred to 1,638 new infections in their daily news bulletin.

More than 44,200 people have been identified as being infected in China, according to official figures released to the public.

Related News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday considered there was a “realistic chance of halting” the global spread of the coronavirus, now officially named “COVID-19.” It first made its appearance in December in Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak.

WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasised during a press conference in Geneva that even if 99% of cases of the virus were confined to China, it still presents “a very serious threat to the rest of the world.” He also called on the countries concerned to share information in order to advance research into the illness.

The Brussels Times