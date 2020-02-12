Coronavirus: death toll reaches 1,110 in China...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday considered there was a “realistic chance of halting” the global spread of the coronavirus, now officially named “COVID-19.” It first made its appearance in December in Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak.
WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasised during a press conference in Geneva that even if 99% of cases of the virus were confined to China, it still presents “a very serious threat to the rest of the world.” He also called on the countries concerned to share information in order to advance research into the illness.