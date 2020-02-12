 
Coronavirus: death toll reaches 1,110 in China
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: death toll reaches 1,110 in China...
Rage Against the Machine skips Belgium on European...
Zero-waste bio food kiosk opens in Brussels pedestrian...
MPs discuss plan to allow tax relief for...
Brussels students teargassed after ‘jenever party’ gets out...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 12 February 2020
    Coronavirus: death toll reaches 1,110 in China
    Rage Against the Machine skips Belgium on European tour
    Zero-waste bio food kiosk opens in Brussels pedestrian zone
    MPs discuss plan to allow tax relief for companies that buy artworks
    Brussels students teargassed after ‘jenever party’ gets out of hand
    Teenagers on mopeds highest risk group in traffic to and from school
    Samsung launches first 5G compatible smartphone in Belgium
    ‘Flemish Netflix’ is coming this autumn
    EU-Israel discord on US peace plan while tension with Iran continues
    Flemish culture prize goes to painter Luc Tuymans
    Coronavirus: Dutch cruise ship stuck at sea, Belgians on board
    5 children kept away from daycare after playmate returns from China
    ‘No third party’ involved in death of man found in Botanique gardens
    Belgium has ‘no uniform climate strategy’ for 2050
    Coronavirus: British researchers begin vaccine tests on rats
    Luxembourg Province limits camping amid swine fever precautions 
    Record number of people turned to Belgian food banks in 2019
    Coronavirus officially named ‘Covid-19’
    Ciara leaves, Dennis arrives: 80 km/h winds predicted
    Coronavirus: EU issues safety guidance on air travels but no flight bans
    View more

    Coronavirus: death toll reaches 1,110 in China

    Wednesday, 12 February 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    The new coronavirus has caused the deaths of 1,110 people in China, following the 94 further deaths reported on Wednesday by the authorities in the province of Hubei, the epicentre of the epidemic.

    They also referred to 1,638 new infections in their daily news bulletin.

    More than 44,200 people have been identified as being infected in China, according to official figures released to the public.

    Related News

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday considered there was a “realistic chance of halting” the global spread of the coronavirus, now officially named “COVID-19.” It first made its appearance in December in Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak.

    WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasised during a press conference in Geneva that even if 99% of cases of the virus were confined to China, it still presents “a very serious threat to the rest of the world.” He also called on the countries concerned to share information in order to advance research into the illness.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job