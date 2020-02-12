 
Bpost activates ‘security measures’ after Dutch mail explosions
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020
    Wednesday, 12 February 2020
    Bpost activates ‘security measures’ after Dutch mail explosions
    Bpost activates ‘security measures’ after Dutch mail explosions

    Wednesday, 12 February 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    Belgian mail service Bpost has announced that it has taken security measures – without further details – in reaction to the cases of letter bombs that have bloomed in the Netherlands, announced spokeswoman Barbara Van Speybroeck on Wednesday.

    The explosions occurred Wednesday morning at a company in Amsterdam and a postal sorting centre in Kerkrade. In Amsterdam, it was probably a letter bomb, according to police.

    This kind of thing has already happened several times recently in the Netherlands. Last month, letter bombs also arrived at another company in Amsterdam, and in the Dutch cities of Rotterdam, Utrecht and Maastricht.

    The most recent bomb, which contained an explosive substance that could have caused severe bodily harm, was found last Friday in Amsterdam. It contained an explosive substance that could have caused serious bodily harm. However, none of the previous letters exploded. So far, no one has been arrested.

    “The safety of our colleagues is important to us,” said Barbara Van Speybroeck. “Bpost processes more than 7 million letters and some 300,000 parcels every day. These letters and parcels pass through highly automated sorting centres. The entire chain has been optimized and streamlined as much as possible”.

    The spokesperson emphasizes that individual checks of each letter or parcel is impossible and illegal in Belgium because of the private nature of the mail. “Opening a letter or parcel can only be done in collaboration with the police or customs, which regularly carry out checks in the sorting centres. Bpost is in close contact with the police and has put in place several measures in consultation with the law enforcement agencies”.

    The Brussels Times

