 
Belgian air traffic controllers plan strike at end of February
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 February, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian air traffic controllers plan strike at end...
€500,000 more promised to help at-risk Walloons...
Water, plants and bikes to dominate new Usquare...
Thieves return (some) stolen cash to carnival group...
Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 February 2020
    Belgian air traffic controllers plan strike at end of February
    €500,000 more promised to help at-risk Walloons
    Water, plants and bikes to dominate new Usquare neighbourhood in Ixelles
    Thieves return (some) stolen cash to carnival group they robbed
    Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out of quarantine
    How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans
    Should Wallonia extend its hunting season?
    What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend
    Electronic payments unavailable from Sunday to Monday
    Video on travelling by Scandinavian airliner goes viral
    Flemish Tinder users value looks over friendliness
    How much do Belgium’s politicians make?
    Walls made of human bones discovered under Ghent cathedral
    Security gates at Brussels Airport to be replaced after only five years
    Stabbing on train: victim had sought help from police
    Two train carriages on fire at Schaerbeek station
    Germany’s first ‘cured’ coronavirus patient leaves hospital
    Belgian 80s accordion hit re-released in US thanks to social media
    Coronavirus in Belgium: don’t panic, but stay vigilant
    Walloons still need a car to take the train anywhere
    View more

    Belgian air traffic controllers plan strike at end of February

    Friday, 14 February 2020
    The conversion of premium hours into additional leave days is the cause of this conflict. Credit: Belga

    The Christian trade union at Skeyes will file a strike notice because the management “committed breach of contract” during a joint committee on Friday, according to the union.

    The disagreement revolves around the way air traffic controllers can take up premium hours that they have been granted. “Those premium hours are not hours worked,” said Skeyes spokesperson Dominique Dehaene, reports Het Nieuwsblad. For example, air traffic controllers get premium hours if they are called up unexpectedly to take a shift. They then work that shift, but get paid extra hours on top of that.

    Air traffic controllers can save up those hours so they can leave earlier at the end of their career, they can get paid for them, or they can convert them in extra days off.

    However, that conversion of premium hours into additional leave days is the cause of this conflict.

    Related News:

     

    The management had initially promised that air traffic controllers would be able to convert those hours into leave days without restriction, according to Kurt Callaerts from the union, but now they only want to grant a maximum of three days per year, reports De Standaard.

    The notice of strike will be filed on Friday, which starts a two-week period in which an attempt at reconciliation could follow. “So from 29 February there could be a strike,” Callaerts said.

    If the strike actually continues, it will take place at the end of the spring break period, which runs from 24 February to 1 March and is traditionally a period in which many families take the plane to travel.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job