 
80 km/h winds to return from Thursday afternoon
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Latest News:
Government makes it easier to employ foreign workers...
80 km/h winds to return from Thursday afternoon...
Over €3 million in fines issued for violating...
King chooses two liberals to try to avoid...
Nine killed in shooting in Germany, suspected shooter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    Government makes it easier to employ foreign workers
    80 km/h winds to return from Thursday afternoon
    Over €3 million in fines issued for violating Brussels’ LEZ
    King chooses two liberals to try to avoid early elections
    Nine killed in shooting in Germany, suspected shooter found dead
    Holiday disruption on Friday as airport police plan work-to-rule
    London is open: Sadiq Khan in Brussels with message for EU leaders
    Belgian nanosatellite successfully launched
    Wallonia to get new network of express bus lines
    Child smuggler arrested at Brussels Airport sentenced to 36 months in prison
    Brussels Bourse building to be transformed into Beer Museum
    100 tractors protest against EU budget cuts at Cinquantenaire on Thursday
    How Artificial Intelligence could transform the European economic and political landscape
    Belgium’s Queen discusses harassment with young students
    Lidl announces Belgian expansion plans
    90,000 households in Wallonia still have not paid TV tax abolished in 2018
    Dour 2020 removes French rapper after homophobic Snapchat
    New wolf sighting confirmed in Belgium
    Winter holidaymakers warned: already 15 deaths from avalanches
    Animal shelters have more work, and get more subsidy
    View more

    80 km/h winds to return from Thursday afternoon

    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    Storms have been predicted to hit Belgium over the weekend. Credit: Belga

    The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has once again warned of high wind speeds across Belgium, following several storms that rocked the country over the past fortnight.

    From Thursday afternoon a code yellow has been put into effect, with predictions of gusts reaching 70 to 80 km/h or possibly more in the evening. During the day, wind speeds of 50 to 65 km/h are expected to hit parts of the country.

    Related News

    These strong winds are expected to die down as the evening goes on, but continue to be quite strong at sea. Despite the winds, Thursday night is expected to be dry, however, there will be some rain in the East and West.

    After storms Ciara and Dennis raged through Europe and Belgium during the past week, two new storms, Ellen and Francis, have been predicted to potentially hit the country. Speaking on Monday, weatherman Frank Deboosere said that there was a chance these two smaller storms will hit Belgium, but that it still needs to be confirmed as the week continues.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job