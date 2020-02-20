80 km/h winds to return from Thursday afternoon...

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has once again warned of high wind speeds across Belgium, following several storms that rocked the country over the past fortnight.

From Thursday afternoon a code yellow has been put into effect, with predictions of gusts reaching 70 to 80 km/h or possibly more in the evening. During the day, wind speeds of 50 to 65 km/h are expected to hit parts of the country.

Related News

These strong winds are expected to die down as the evening goes on, but continue to be quite strong at sea. Despite the winds, Thursday night is expected to be dry, however, there will be some rain in the East and West.

After storms Ciara and Dennis raged through Europe and Belgium during the past week, two new storms, Ellen and Francis, have been predicted to potentially hit the country. Speaking on Monday, weatherman Frank Deboosere said that there was a chance these two smaller storms will hit Belgium, but that it still needs to be confirmed as the week continues.

The Brussels Times