Storms Ellen and Francis expected to hit Belgium next weekend

After storms Ciara and Dennis raged through Europe and Belgium during the past week, two news storms, Ellen and Francis, have already been forecast to hit at the end of this week.

The two upcoming storms will be “much smaller in size” than Ciara and Dennis, “but that does not mean they will be less violent,” said Frank Deboosere, the VRT weather reporter on Radio 1 on Monday morning. “We will have to follow up on that. From the second part of the week, we will have a good idea of how possible new storm cores for the weekend will develop,” he added.

“It happens quite often that storms are just a little more common in some seasons. In recent years, those storms have been absent, but now we have had two in a short time,” said Deboosere.

“The chance of additional storms is still present. It could be possible that Ellen and/or Francis will make their appearance next weekend, but it is still too early to be able to go into details at this moment,” said Deboosere. “They are coming from the North of the Atlantic Ocean. They have yet to be formed, so there is nothing to see on the weather maps yet,” he added.

“It’s too early to say whether it will actually come to a storm. But there will definitely be a lot of wind all week,” said weather reporter David Denehauw, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The preliminary forecasts of the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) for the weekend show cloudy weather with a chance of rain.

The names were picked by the British Met Office, the national meteorological service for the UK. “The country that first issues a ‘code orange’ for a storm, chooses its name from a list. That name then remains the same for all other countries,” said Dehenauw.

