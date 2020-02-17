 
Storms Ellen and Francis expected to hit Belgium next weekend
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 February, 2020
Latest News:
Euro rallies against the dollar after initial plunge...
Café owners deny accusations they asked breastfeeding woman...
Touring predicts heavy winter holiday traffic...
NATO dismisses French president’s call for ‘strategic’ nuclear...
Road works on 38 places on Flemish motorways...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 February 2020
    Euro rallies against the dollar after initial plunge
    Café owners deny accusations they asked breastfeeding woman to leave
    Touring predicts heavy winter holiday traffic
    NATO dismisses French president’s call for ‘strategic’ nuclear dialogue
    Road works on 38 places on Flemish motorways will disrupt traffic in 2020
    Another record temperature recorded in Brussels on Sunday
    Brussels newest food hall reports record business, despite weather
    Storms Ellen and Francis expected to hit Belgium next weekend
    Brussels-Vienna night train increases frequency from late 2020
    Femicide ‘kills more people than terrorism,’ says Women’s council
    Aalst Carnival: Onions dumped in rival city rekindle centuries-old ‘feud’
    €1.2 billion needed to renovate Wallonia-Brussels schools
    Woman kicked out of Aalst café for breastfeeding baby
    Red Cross wants volunteers to visit lonely pensioners in Brussels
    Diesel prices to increase from 17 February
    Police ‘neutralise’ Liège man who threatened to blow up his home
    Listen: Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 song released
    Limited progress in EU facilitated dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo
    Storm Dennis: what is the damage in Belgium?
    Government negotiations: King now has to break the impasse
    View more

    Storms Ellen and Francis expected to hit Belgium next weekend

    Monday, 17 February 2020
    The two upcoming storms will be "much smaller in size" than Ciara and Dennis, "but that does not mean they will be less violent." Credit: Belga

    After storms Ciara and Dennis raged through Europe and Belgium during the past week, two news storms, Ellen and Francis, have already been forecast to hit at the end of this week.

    The two upcoming storms will be “much smaller in size” than Ciara and Dennis, “but that does not mean they will be less violent,” said Frank Deboosere, the VRT weather reporter on Radio 1 on Monday morning. “We will have to follow up on that. From the second part of the week, we will have a good idea of how possible new storm cores for the weekend will develop,” he added.

    “It happens quite often that storms are just a little more common in some seasons. In recent years, those storms have been absent, but now we have had two in a short time,” said Deboosere.

    “The chance of additional storms is still present. It could be possible that Ellen and/or Francis will make their appearance next weekend, but it is still too early to be able to go into details at this moment,” said Deboosere. “They are coming from the North of the Atlantic Ocean. They have yet to be formed, so there is nothing to see on the weather maps yet,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    “It’s too early to say whether it will actually come to a storm. But there will definitely be a lot of wind all week,” said weather reporter David Denehauw, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The preliminary forecasts of the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) for the weekend show cloudy weather with a chance of rain.

    The names were picked by the British Met Office, the national meteorological service for the UK. “The country that first issues a ‘code orange’ for a storm, chooses its name from a list. That name then remains the same for all other countries,” said Dehenauw.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job