 
Covid-19 is now a pandemic, says Leuven specialist
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 23 February, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Window of opportunity for containing the virus...
Belgian worker took an average 13 days off...
Dutch doctors call a halt to hymen reconstructions...
Covid-19 is now a pandemic, says Leuven specialist...
Aalst carnival goes ahead despite storm...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 23 February 2020
    Coronavirus: Window of opportunity for containing the virus is narrowing
    Belgian worker took an average 13 days off sick last year
    Dutch doctors call a halt to hymen reconstructions
    Covid-19 is now a pandemic, says Leuven specialist
    Aalst carnival goes ahead despite storm
    Reimbursement of contraceptives and morning after pill expanded
    Bozar Dalí & Magritte exhibition attracts nearly 200,000 visitors
    Greece has to act regarding “unsustainable situation” for refugees on the islands
    European stock markets hit by coronavirus spread
    An EU ‘four-shirter,’ for the wrong reasons
    Drop in number of animals slaughtered last year
    Levels of fine particles as high at Brussels Airport as in the city
    Belgian parliament makes preparations for a hard Brexit
    Two arrested after break-in at Royal Mint
    Italy closes some towns down as second coronavirus death announced
    Police will have real-time access to Stib CCTV
    Federal office investigates possible corruption within Belgian Gaming Commission
    French-speaking job-seekers ignore official Dutch classes
    Brussels Airport police strikes: delays will go on throughout the week
    EU dilemma: Returning migrants to unsafe places
    View more

    Covid-19 is now a pandemic, says Leuven specialist

    Sunday, 23 February 2020
    Professor Marc Van Ranst of UZ Leuven © Belga

    The outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus has now reached the proportions of a pandemic, according to Professor Marc Van Ranst, the epidemiologist in charge of the reference laboratory at Leuven university hospital.

    A pandemic occurs when an epidemic spreads to include a large area, up to and sometimes including entire continents. Examples from history include the Black Death, Spanish flu, HIV and the avian flu H5N1.

    Covid’s predecessor among the coronaviruses, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) stopped short of changing from a series of local epidemics into a pandemic. According to Prof. Van Ranst, Covid has already passed that point.

    I think the criteria have now been filled to declare a pandemic,” he said. “This is an epidemic transmissible from human to human, which is currently present in several countries on different continents. So we may now speak of a pandemic,” he said.

    Covid broke out in China, in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province. It has now claimed 2,442 lives in China and infected some 63,000. And now, as well as spreading to South Korea, where infections have topped 400, five people have died in Iran.

    Covid this week caused its first fatalities in Europe, with two deaths in Italy. The man at the root of that outbreak had never been to China, but had had contact with someone who had.

    Another worry has now arisen on the question of quarantine for those suspected of being infected. At present, those cases – including Belgians repatriated from China and kept isolated in the military hospital in Brussels – are quarantined for 14 days, after which they can be declared free of the virus.

    However a case has now come to light of a man in China who started to develop symptoms 27 days after testing positive for the virus – the incubation period, as it is called. That does not, nevertheless, negate the current advice on quarantine, Prof Van Ranst said.

    “27 days is exceptional,” he said. “The average period of incubation is 5.2 days.”
    The exceptional case should not be taken as a sign that the virus is undergoing a transformation.

    For quarantine, we are proposing a period of two weeks. That really is sufficient.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job