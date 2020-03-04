Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23 confirmed cases...

This brings the total number of infected people that have been confirmed with the coronavirus in Belgium to 23. Credit: © Belga

Ten new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Belgium on Wednesday, bringing the total count to 23, according to the FPS Public Health.

Nine out of ten new patients recently returned from a holiday in Northern Italy. They developed an upper respiratory tract infection with relatively mild flu-like symptoms, and will be isolated in their homes.

One patient developed more severe pneumonia and was admitted to St. Peter’s Hospital in Brussels. The patient has not travelled recently, but through an examination of his contacts, it became clear that he had been in contact in Belgium with another patient who had recently travelled to Venice, according to the FPS.

Initially, the FPS communicated that the total number of confirmed infections was 20, but later corrected the number to 23, reports De Standaard.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times