 
Five new coronavirus cases in Belgium bring total count to 15
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 March, 2020
Latest News:
Five new coronavirus cases in Belgium bring total...
55 new airport police, strike actions off the...
EU dilemma: Finding a partner in Israel after...
Belgium’s population should reach 12.7 million by 2070...
In Photos: Americans in Belgium vote for Super...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 March 2020
    Five new coronavirus cases in Belgium bring total count to 15
    55 new airport police, strike actions off the table
    EU dilemma: Finding a partner in Israel after elections
    Belgium’s population should reach 12.7 million by 2070
    In Photos: Americans in Belgium vote for Super Tuesday
    Brussels Airlines further reduces services to Italy
    Brussels Airlines sues hacker who flew to New York for free
    Coronavirus: the Netherlands reaches 24 confirmed cases
    Over 2600 people died by euthanasia in 2019
    Sick people, ‘stay at home, I mean it,’ says Maggie De Block
    Coronavirus could speed up air transport mergers
    Apple to pay up to $500 million for slowing down iPhones
    Air quality in Brussels ‘now meets EU standards,’ new figures show
    Europe’s highest credit rated companies have more women in charge
    European Parliament suspends visits as coronavirus spreads 
    UN and Smurfette to fight for women’s rights in Atomium
    Coronavirus: Infection confirmed in Flemish school
    STIB wants 2,000 testers for new mobility app
    Belgian tourism reeling as coronavirus fears plague travellers
    ‘Stockholm Declaration’ wants general 30 km/h speed limit in 140 countries
    View more

    Five new coronavirus cases in Belgium bring total count to 15

    Wednesday, 04 March 2020
    All new confirmed cases concern patients who recently travelled to northern Italy. © Belga

    Health authorities said that five additional people had tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday evening, bringing the total count of infections in Belgium to 15.

    All five confirmed cases were patients who had returned to Belgium after travelling in northern Italy, according to a statement by the federal public health services (FPS Santé).

    Two of the confirmed cases live in Flanders, two in Wallonia and one in Brussels, with all presenting “moderate signs” of the disease like coughing, fever and flu-like symptoms.

    The five positive tests were among 243 screens that were carried out on Tuesday by the KU Leuven, which remains the officially designated lab to test suspected cases of the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

    In Wallonia, the worsening condition of a 65-year-old who was hospitalised in Eupen after testing positive puzzles medical staff, who had considered the man to be a low-risk case because he had not been to an affected area or in contact with someone sick with the virus.

    “The man is iller than previous patients and has developed pneumonia,” virologist Marc Van Ranst told De Standaard, after the man was transferred to Brussels’ Saint-Pierre hospital, one of the two main hospitals in Belgium for the treatment of viral outbreaks.

    Scientists at Ghent’s University Hospital (UZ Ghent) have started carrying out Covid-19 tests, with all 18 samples screened on Wednesday morning testing negative for the virus. Additional results are expected on the course of Wednesday.

    Since the start of the week, the lab has tested some 80 samples of patients who “cannot be excluded” from having the new coronavirus, with all tests coming back negative so far.

    The official count of coronavirus patients in Belgium includes the first confirmed patient, who tested positive but displayed no symptoms after being repatriated from China in February. The man has since been cleared of the virus by health authorities.

    A daily government press conference to give updates on the virus which previously took place at 10:00 AM will now be given at 11:30 AM.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job