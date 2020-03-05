 
Fine particles more concentrated in Brussels’ poorest neighbourhoods
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 March, 2020
Latest News:
Fine particles more concentrated in Brussels’ poorest neighbourhoods...
Snow expected as weekend showers roll into Belgium...
Belgium’s official coronavirus screening lab doubles testing capacity...
Here’s why Belgium has nine health ministers...
Asylum seekers in Belgium will be screened for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    Fine particles more concentrated in Brussels’ poorest neighbourhoods
    Snow expected as weekend showers roll into Belgium
    Belgium’s official coronavirus screening lab doubles testing capacity
    Here’s why Belgium has nine health ministers
    Asylum seekers in Belgium will be screened for coronavirus
    Chinese researchers discover two separate strains of Covid-19
    Coronavirus: Italy considers closing schools until mid-March
    European climate law is ‘a surrender’, says Greta Thunberg
    How the Coronavirus is affecting Belgian daily life
    Second coronavirus case confirmed in EU institutions
    Quarantined Belgians ‘could’ leave Tenerife hotel on Thursday
    Coronavirus: European emergency measures by country
    Belgium: 10th best country for economic emancipation of women
    Archaeologists discover Roman iron smelting works at Ninove
    Basketball: Belgium up two places up in world rankings
    ‘Don’t panic’: Belgian leaders hold off on further measures against coronavirus
    Brewers raise the alarm over export problems due to coronavirus
    Brussels Airlines moves Tegel flights to Brandenburg
    Gasoline prices drop to lowest in over a year on Thursday
    Why Walloons want wind farms more than the Flemish
    View more

    Fine particles more concentrated in Brussels’ poorest neighbourhoods

    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    A cyclist on Rue Belliard, Brussels, wears an anti-pollution mask. Credit: © Belga

    The poorest population groups suffer more from fine particles because of their private and professional situations, according to a study by the VUB’s Interface Demography research group published on Thursday. 

    These socially vulnerable people are confronted with higher concentrations of air pollution and are also more sensitive to their negative health consequences.

    For its study, the team mapped the relationship between air pollution and mortality in the Brussels region. In doing so, they linked, among other things, demographic data such as socio-economic situation and mortality due to outdoor air pollution concentrations.

    The result is that the higher concentrations of fine particles in Brussels are mainly found in poorer neighbourhoods and that the risk of death due to air pollution is also higher there.

    Related News

    The higher concentrations of fine particles in these neighbourhoods are a consequence of their structure. They are made up of many narrow streets with a lot of traffic and little greenery. Moreover, in these socially vulnerable neighbourhoods, residents often live in poor quality houses with poor ventilation and insulation systems.

    These same people are more likely to be employed in professions in the public space, such as bus drivers or street sweepers, so are therefore even more exposed to air pollution.

    “These unfavourable living conditions, such as poor housing and working conditions, financial stress, unhealthy food reinforce the negative effects of air pollution on their health,” the study concluded.

    “Our research also shows that people’s knowledge of the air quality surrounding them and the impact of this air quality on their health is limited,” explains Charlotte Noel from Interface Demography. “The government could better inform and raise awareness among the population about the health risks of air pollution. Again, prevention is better than cure. Once pollution is present, effective protective measures are limited,” she added.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job