 
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 109 confirmed cases
Friday, 06 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 109 confirmed cases

    Friday, 06 March 2020
    On Friday, 59 new patients were confirmed. © Belga

    59 new patients have been infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, confirmed the FPS Public Health on Friday.

    On Thursday 5 March, 441 samples were analysed, and 59 tests were positive, bringing the total number of infections detected in Belgium to 109, the FPS said.

    One patient has been cured, 65 patients live in Flanders, 31 in Wallonia, and 12 in Brussels.

    Most of the patients have recently travelled to Italy, but some people also caught the virus in Belgium, usually family members and close contacts of the patients.

    “We expect this number to continue to rise,” the FPS said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

