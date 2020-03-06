Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 109 confirmed cases...

On Friday, 59 new patients were confirmed. © Belga

59 new patients have been infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, confirmed the FPS Public Health on Friday.

On Thursday 5 March, 441 samples were analysed, and 59 tests were positive, bringing the total number of infections detected in Belgium to 109, the FPS said.

One patient has been cured, 65 patients live in Flanders, 31 in Wallonia, and 12 in Brussels.

Related News:

Most of the patients have recently travelled to Italy, but some people also caught the virus in Belgium, usually family members and close contacts of the patients.

“We expect this number to continue to rise,” the FPS said.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times