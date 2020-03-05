 
Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines reduces European flights by 23%
Thursday, 05 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines reduces European flights by 23%

    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    Brussels Airport
    Brussels Airport

    Brussels Airlines announced on Thursday that it will further reduce the number of flights it offers at this time, following on from previous decisions to do so for its flights to northern Italy.

    This time the whole of Europe is affected by the change –  effective between 8 and 28 March – which is a response to the drop in general demand following the Covid-19 (new Coronavirus) outbreak.

    “As the overall demand continues to decrease in Italy and in the rest of Europe, the airline is forced to extend the measures and further reduce its flight offer,” Brussels Airlines explained in a new update.

    This news adds on to the 30% of flights cancelled to and from Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa, Venice, Rome, Bologna and Turin between 2 and 28 March. In total, the airline reduces its flight offer within Europe by 23%.

    Passengers whose flight is cancelled are being contacted and rebooked on other available flights or they can choose to get a full refund if they do not wish to travel anymore.

    The Brussels Times

