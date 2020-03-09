 
Famous Belgian lawyer does not hire women because of #MeToo
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 March, 2020
Latest News:
Famous Belgian lawyer does not hire women because...
Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at...
Coronavirus detected at NATO Brussels HQ...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 239 confirmed cases...
Brussels’ Women’s Day march tainted by police violence...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Famous Belgian lawyer does not hire women because of #MeToo
    Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at Women’s Day march
    Coronavirus detected at NATO Brussels HQ
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 239 confirmed cases
    Brussels’ Women’s Day march tainted by police violence reports
    Affordable Art Fair returns to Brussels
    Protests against Sunday shopping held in Brussels
    First case of coronavirus in UCLouvain
    Coronavirus spread ‘limited’ in Belgium for now, say health authorities
    Federal government: Is this the day for a breakthrough?
    European School closes for two days due to infected parent
    First hybrid cats authorised as pets in Brussels region
    Coronavirus: GPs call for Crisis Commission
    Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury holiday
    EU auditors: No step-change in urban mobility despite EU funding
    Italy-style mass quarantine “makes little sense” for Belgium
    Belgium at forefront on ‘sustainable investments’
    Brussels low-emissions vehicle zone could be against the law
    Coronavirus: Chinese exports drop dramatically
    Coronavirus hits 200 cases in Belgium
    View more

    Famous Belgian lawyer does not hire women because of #MeToo

    Monday, 09 March 2020
    When a woman applies for a job at Sven Mary's law firm, she will be rejected, out of fear of MeToo, he said. Credit: Belga

    A Belgian high profile lawyer, Sven Mary, recently stated in an interview with a Belgian newspaper that his law firm no longer hires women because of the #MeToo movement.

    When a woman applies for a job at Sven Mary’s law firm, she will be rejected out of fear for #MeToo, he said in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws on Friday.

    According to an analysis by the Harvard Business Review, men are less inclined to hire attractive women since the #MeToo movement, a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, took off. Mary said that this was true, and that his firm no longer hires women in general since there had been “an incident with an intern,” he said.

    “It’s a shame, because a lot of competent and intelligent ladies graduate. But I once had a problem with an intern who claimed that she owed her poor evaluation to the fact that she hadn’t accepted my advances,” Mary said, adding that the complaint was “based on nothing” but that “today, as a man, you are vulnerable” and that he did not want to expose himself to such risks.

    Related News:

     

    “I understand that such accusations cut in. But basically, saying that no woman is going to be hired? I’m afraid he won’t get away with that,” said labour market expert Jan Denys, reports De Morgen. “Women who are working in good faith are being punished here. I’m assuming, in time, Mary will come to understand that,” he added.

    In addition, rejecting applications from a specific group of people is prohibited by law. “It does not differ a lot from employers who say they have a problem with Moroccans, for example,” Denys said, adding that in reality, an employer takes on whoever they want. “Those who effectively do not want to recruit women can still hide behind the fact that the woman in question is not competent enough,” he added. “However, by Mary’s saying it, he is not making it easy on himself,” Denys stressed.

    On social media, Mary’s remark has garnered a lot of attention, and many people on Twitter have called for an investigation by Unia, the Belgian centre for equal opportunities.

    Assita Kanko, a Belgian MEP and human rights activist tweeted “Lawyer for serious criminals. Afraid of victims of sexual violence,” pointing to several of Mary’s clients, which include Salah Abdeslam, who is a suspect of the terror attacks in Paris, and Fouad Belkacem, who was an extremist member of the radical Islamic organisation Sharia4Belgium.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job