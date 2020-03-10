Coronavirus: in numbers...

Elsewhere in the world, 33,397 cases (877 new) were reported on Tuesday, including 876 deaths (31 new). Credit: © Belga

Since the appearance of the new coronavirus last December, 114,151 cases of infection have been recorded in 105 countries and territories, causing the death of 4,012 people, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources Tuesday at 10:00 AM (Belgian time).

A total of 898 new infections and 48 new deaths have been recorded since the count was carried out on Monday evening.

China (excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic broke out, has counted 80,754 cases, including 3,136 deaths and 59,897 people who have now recovered. 19 new contaminations and 17 new deaths were announced there between the official counts.

Elsewhere in the world, 33,397 cases (877 new) were reported on Tuesday, including 876 deaths (31 new).

The countries most affected after China are Italy (9,172 cases, 463 deaths), South Korea (7,513 cases including 131 new cases, 54 deaths), Iran (7,161 cases, 237 deaths) and France (1,412 cases including 221 new cases, 25 deaths).

Since Monday 5:00 PM GMT, China, South Korea, France, the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, have recorded new deaths. Panama, Mongolia, Burkina Faso and Northern Cyprus – the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic not recognized by the international community – have announced the diagnosis of the first cases on their soil.

Asia had a total of 90,117 cases (3,208 deaths), Europe 15,424 cases (528 deaths), the Middle East 7,623 cases (244 deaths), the United States and Canada 679 cases (27 deaths), Oceania 112 cases (3 deaths), Africa 99 cases (1 death), Latin America and the Caribbean 97 cases (1 death).

The assessment was based on data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), and reported to Belgian press by the Belga News Agency.

The Brussels Times