 
Coronavirus: Urgent appeals for blood donations as stocks dwindle
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Urgent appeals for blood donations as stocks...
Local police urged to report sex crimes to...
Plan to link up green areas around Sonien...
National Bank takes steps to avoid economic damage...
Iraqi Kurdistan reaches out to EU while keeping...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Urgent appeals for blood donations as stocks dwindle
    Local police urged to report sex crimes to federal police more often
    Plan to link up green areas around Sonien Forest to improve biodiversity
    National Bank takes steps to avoid economic damage from coronavirus
    Iraqi Kurdistan reaches out to EU while keeping independence dream alive
    Coronavirus: new measures expected as public concern grows in Belgium
    EU condemns Trump’s ‘unilateral’ Schengen area travel ban
    How did Fedasil lose track of eight minors rescued from human traffickers?
    Belgium in Brief: Travel Bans, 399 Confirmed Cases
    Brussels nursing home quarantined after 34 test positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 399 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: #StayHomeBelgium gains traction on Twitter
    Stopping public transport is ‘not an option’, says Mobility Minister
    ‘Corona Time’ photo of Flemish students: ‘No offence intended’
    All Belgian general hospitals mobilised to slowdown coronavirus
    Belgians far from keen on limiting speed to improve air quality
    Coronavirus: first cases in Bolivia, Honduras and Cuba
    Coronavirus: EU member states impose borders controls
    Record cycling deaths in 2019, as road accidents increase once again
    Coronavirus: Flanders bans visits to nursing homes
    View more

    Coronavirus: Urgent appeals for blood donations as stocks dwindle

    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    © Belga

    The Belgian Red Cross has called on the population to donate blood as the coronavirus outbreak in the country sends blood stocks plummet to “dangerous” lows.

    The organisation on Thursday said that the spread of the coronavirus in the country was resulting in a decrease in stocks, as blood drive events were cancelled and would-be donors became less mobile.

    “We appeal to the generosity of any healthy person of at least 18 years old, and weighing a minimum of 50 kilograms to take action as soon as possible by giving thier blood in a Red Cross sampling location, the organisation said.

    Related News:

     

    “The negative blood group’s blood supply is critical, while the positive groups’ reserves are descending dangerously,” the Red Cross added.

    The health organisation said that as companies moved to cancel blood drives or to limit worker mobility by encouraging them to work from home, supplies had quickly descended to a “critical” level and that it didn’t see any hope that the situation would improve in the coming weeks.

    “Giving blood is not a risky act, even in the current climate dominated by the Covid-19 [coronavirus],” the Red Cross wrote. “All precautions are taken to ensure the health and safety of donors.”

    “It is very important that people help us increase the blood supply so that we can deal with any unforeseen situation,” it added.

    For any question related to a medical or blood donation issue, you can use the free number 0800 92 245. 

    A list of the collection sites can be found at www.donneurdesang.be

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job