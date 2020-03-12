Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 399 confirmed cases...

85 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), confirmed the FPS Public Health on Thursday.

On 11 March, the National Reference Laboratory network tested 806 samples, of which 85 tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium to 399, the FPS stated on its website.

66 of the newly infected people live in Flanders, 16 in Wallonia and 3 in Brussels.

Related News:

34 of the infections were reported in a rest home in La Cambre in Watermael-Boitsfort in Brussels, said Brussels Minister for Health Alain Maron on Thursday morning. The entire rest home has been placed in quarantine.

On Wednesday, three Belgians died as a result of the coronavirus.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times