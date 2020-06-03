60,000 Belgian employees took corona parental leave in May
Wednesday, 03 June 2020
Credit: Belga
Nearly 60,000 Belgian employees took a so-called corona parental leave, according to a study by human resource company Acerta published on Wednesday.
Corona parental leave is a part-time leave for parents of at least one child under the age of 12 or a disabled child, so they can take care of their children during the coronavirus crisis.
The 60,000 employees who took corona leave represent 1.2% of the Belgian working population. A total of 3.6% of employees were benefitting from some form of parental leave in May, which is an increase of almost a third compared to April.