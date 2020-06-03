60,000 Belgian employees took corona parental leave in May

Nearly 60,000 Belgian employees took a so-called corona parental leave, according to a study by human resource company Acerta published on Wednesday.

Corona parental leave is a part-time leave for parents of at least one child under the age of 12 or a disabled child, so they can take care of their children during the coronavirus crisis.

The 60,000 employees who took corona leave represent 1.2% of the Belgian working population. A total of 3.6% of employees were benefitting from some form of parental leave in May, which is an increase of almost a third compared to April.

Temporary unemployment fell among those who took corona parental leave, from 30.7% to 25.4%.

Acerta’s analysis is based on wage data as of May 29, from a representative sample of more than 32,000 employers and 147,534 employees in the private sector.

