Coronavirus: WHO calls for ‘boldest’ measures in Europe...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for the “boldest” measures to be taken across Europe to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

“As of today, 152 countries across the globe are affected by this new virus and over 7,000 people have lost their lives to it,” said Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation’s regional director for Europe during a press conference on Tuesday. “We need to double and even triple our efforts,” he added.

Related News:

“One-third of globally reported cases are in the European region,” he said. “Every country, without exception, must take the most drastic and boldest measures to curb the threat of the virus,” said Kluge.

The European branch of the WHO comprises 53 countries, including the entire European Union, but also Russia and the former Soviet countries.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times