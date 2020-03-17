 
Coronavirus: WHO calls for ‘boldest’ measures in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: WHO calls for ‘boldest’ measures in Europe...
Cloudy weather expected this week...
Virus cools down Belgian investment...
Belgians follow Italy’s example and sing against coronavirus...
Wilmès sworn in to lead emergency coronavirus government...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    Coronavirus: WHO calls for ‘boldest’ measures in Europe
    Cloudy weather expected this week
    Virus cools down Belgian investment
    Belgians follow Italy’s example and sing against coronavirus
    Wilmès sworn in to lead emergency coronavirus government
    Coronavirus: Belgian internet traffic nearly doubles
    Coronavirus: Public transport measures from A to Z
    Coronavirus: EU changes policy on containing the spread of the virus
    30,000 companies resort to temporary unemployment
    Belgium in Brief: Could Belgium Lock Down?
    Belgian doctor says young coronavirus patients also getting ‘severely ill’
    Coronavirus Numbers: over 7,050 deaths worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 1,243 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: boating prohibited on the Belgian coast
    Belgian supermarkets move to fight crowding and panic-buying
    Coronavirus: Belgium begins shutting down services for asylum seekers
    Belgium called on to go into all-out lockdown as EU mulls border closures
    France announces 15 day lockdown
    Coronavirus: 10 deaths in total in Belgium
    STIB driver tests positive for coronavirus
    View more

    Coronavirus: WHO calls for ‘boldest’ measures in Europe

    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for the “boldest” measures to be taken across Europe to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    “As of today, 152 countries across the globe are affected by this new virus and over 7,000 people have lost their lives to it,” said Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation’s regional director for Europe during a press conference on Tuesday. “We need to double and even triple our efforts,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    “One-third of globally reported cases are in the European region,” he said. “Every country, without exception, must take the most drastic and boldest measures to curb the threat of the virus,” said Kluge.

    The European branch of the WHO comprises 53 countries, including the entire European Union, but also Russia and the former Soviet countries.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job