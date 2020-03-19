Coronavirus: More deaths in Italy than in China...

The new coronavirus (Covid-19) has cost more lives in Italy than in China as of Thursday 19 March.

In Italy, 427 people died of the consequences of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths recorded to 3,405, said Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli to Italian press agency ANSA, and also found on the website of the Italian government.

China, which has a population about 20 times larger than Italy, recorded 3,245 deaths since the virus outbreak there in late 2019. However, the reliability of the data has been called into question, reports BBC.

Related News:

In Italy, the number of cured patient rose by 10% to 4,440, while the number of patients in intensive care also rose by 10.7%, to 2,498. Lombardy, in the north of the country, remains the region most severely affected with almost 20,000 infections and 2,168 deaths.

Worldwide, over 220,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, with more than 9,000 deaths.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times