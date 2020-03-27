Coronavirus: over 500,000 cases worldwide...

More than 539,360 cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world have been registered since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally on Friday.

The tally is based on official sources including the WHO. While the number likely represents a mere fraction of the actual number of infections as not everyone is being tested, at least 112,200 of these cases are now considered cured. At least 24,663 people have died.

Europe is still the worst-affected region, with 292,246 cases and 16,925 deaths. Among these deaths, Italy is the most affected country both in Europe and the world, with 8,165 deaths out of 80,539 cases, followed by Spain with 4,858 deaths for 64,059 patients. Spain now has significantly more casualties than China (3,292), Iran (2,378) and France (1,696). British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is part of the European numbers: he tested positive, as he announced on Friday.

Asia is the next-most affected region with 3,682 deaths and 101,935 cases. Mainland China has 78,048 cases besides the deaths mentioned above. 74,588 of those have recovered.

The Middle-East (2,437 deaths, 38,896 cases) and the United States and Canada (1,332 deaths, 89,400 cases) are next in terms of casualties.

Since Thursday at 19:00 GMT (20:00 Belgian time), Honduras, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Uzbekistan announced the first deaths linked to the virus on their soil. Saint Kitts and Nevis announced first cases of coronavirus as well. That brings Latin America and the Caribbean to 10,056 cases and 182 deaths.

In Belgium, over 1,000 new cases have been diagnosed for the second day in a row. While the Belgian government will review it’s lockdown measures on Friday, it’s likely they will be extended.

