Boris Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus...

The PM explained that he is self-isolating and working from home, where he would continue to lead the national fight against the virus. In the past week, the British government has takenstricter measures regarding the epidemic, eventually into lockdown on Monday.
Johnson wrapped up by thanking the NHS and everybody working to “keep the country going through the epidemic” urging that the only way to get through it was by following the measures put in place.
“We’re going to beat it, and we’re going to beat it together,” he concluded.