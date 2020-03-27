 
Boris Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus
Friday, 27 March, 2020
    Boris Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus

    Friday, 27 March 2020
    Credit: Boris Johnson/ Twitter

    Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the British Prime Minister confirmed on Twitter on Friday morning.

    Johnson explained that after developing “a temperature and persistent cough” he was advised by the chief medical officer to take a test, which returned positive for coronavirus.

    The PM explained that he is self-isolating and working from home, where he would continue to lead the national fight against the virus. In the past week, the British government has taken stricter measures regarding the epidemic, eventually into lockdown on Monday.

    Johnson wrapped up by thanking the NHS and everybody working to “keep the country going through the epidemic” urging that the only way to get through it was by following the measures put in place.

    “We’re going to beat it, and we’re going to beat it together,” he concluded.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

