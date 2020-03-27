Boris Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus...

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the British Prime Minister confirmed on Twitter on Friday morning.

Johnson explained that after developing “a temperature and persistent cough” he was advised by the chief medical officer to take a test, which returned positive for coronavirus.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

The PM explained that he is self-isolating and working from home, where he would continue to lead the national fight against the virus. In the past week, the British government has taken stricter measures regarding the epidemic, eventually into lockdown on Monday.

Johnson wrapped up by thanking the NHS and everybody working to “keep the country going through the epidemic” urging that the only way to get through it was by following the measures put in place.

“We’re going to beat it, and we’re going to beat it together,” he concluded.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times