 
Coronavirus: ‘lockdowns have already saved many lives’
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Forest Park allows people on the grass...
STIB will not rename metro station ‘Greta Tomberg’...
Coronavirus prompts calls to free inmates from overcrowded...
Charleroi Airport could partially resume flights on 4...
Coronavirus: Antwerp hospitals take patients from Limburg...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 31 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Forest Park allows people on the grass again
    STIB will not rename metro station ‘Greta Tomberg’
    Coronavirus prompts calls to free inmates from overcrowded Belgian prisons
    Charleroi Airport could partially resume flights on 4 May
    Coronavirus: Antwerp hospitals take patients from Limburg
    Coronavirus: lockdown evaders arrested in Brussels
    Coronavirus: ‘lockdowns have already saved many lives’
    Belgium in Brief: The Week of Truth
    Coronavirus: 12-year-old girl died on Monday
    Coronavirus: specialists warn of treatment side effects
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 12,775 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Flanders gets 100,000 unusable masks
    Coronavirus: Brussels sharing mobility supports health care staff
    Garbage collection interrupted for 3 days
    Over a third of Brussels nursing homes hit by coronavirus
    Belgium abstains as EU approves coronavirus aid package
    Coronavirus: Info number receives 150,000 calls
    How do Belgium’s coronavirus and Spanish flu measures compare?
    Coronavirus: Fewer reports for ‘non-essential trips’ this weekend
    Belgian app aids socially distant shopping
    View more

    Coronavirus: ‘lockdowns have already saved many lives’

    Tuesday, 31 March 2020

    Up to 120,000 deaths from the new coronavirus (Covid-19) may have already been averted in 11 countries according to an analysis by researchers at Imperial College London.

    By calculating the impact of measures taken by 11 countries across Europe, researchers found that between 21,000 and 120,000 lives have potentially been saved already since “many European countries have implemented unprecedented non-pharmaceutical interventions including case isolation, the closure of schools and universities, banning of mass gatherings and/or public events, and most recently, widescale social distancing including local and national lockdowns,” as they pointed out.

    “There remains a high level of uncertainty in these estimates. It is too early to detect substantial intervention impact in many countries at earlier stages of their epidemic (e.g. Germany, UK, Norway). Many interventions have occurred only recently, and their effects have not yet been fully observed due to the time lag between infection and death,” the researchers said.

    Related Articles

     

    “Our results suggest that interventions such as social distancing or lockdowns have already saved many lives and will continue to save lives,” said Professor Axel Gandy, Chair of Statistics within the Department of Mathematics and one of the analysis’ many authors. “The impact of the pandemic is extreme – but it would have been much worse without the interventions. Keeping interventions in place is crucial for controlling it.”

    Belgium was one of the countries investigated in the study, with an estimated 560 lives saved since the start of the far-reaching measures enforced since 18 March. Taking into account the margin of error, the real number of lives saved could be anywhere between 160 and 1,500.

    Around 3,7% of the Belgian population has contracted coronavirus according to their calculations, though that number’s probability interval ranges from 1,3% to 9,7%. The average across all 11 countries is around 3,87% of the population.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job